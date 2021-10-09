Jamaal Williams Feels Ready to Release ‘Ninja Instincts’ for Lions

The Detroit Lions have one of the most colorful interviews in the league in Jamaal Williams, and the running back may have had his best line yet as it relates to his adjustment

Making the transition to a new team after free agency can be tough duty for a player. There’s a new offense to learn, a new locker room to get acclimated to and overall, a brand new situation a player is expected to fit into flawlessly right off the bat. Truth is, it’s not always that simple.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

For the most part, Williams has done a great job with this since coming to the Lions, and that’s something he is feeling too as the team pushes through the first quarter of the season. Speaking with the media on Thursday, October 7 in an interview posted to DetroitLions.com, Williams graded his own performance thus far with the team and admits he thinks things are going well the more time goes by, perhaps even in a ninja sort of way.

“I feel like I’m learning and catching on to things quick,” Williams said. “I feel like the more repetitions I get, the more number of things, outside runs, inside runs, seeing certain defenses, seeing how they move and stuff. It gets me more comfortable, and I feel like now I can start using my ninja instincts a little bit and knowing where to go. It really just starts with my offensive line and making sure I got them all ready to go. They know what they’re doing and it starts with them making those holes for us. At the end of the day, we got to make them right too.”

As could be expected from Williams, he has been having a great time out on the field working with the offensive line, as he said, he is thankful for the chance to work with them.

“It’s just fun, but it’s still serious, but it’s fun out there. I’m just grateful to be here, I’m grateful to be with my lineman,” he said. “We’re going to get stuff moving. And we have every time we run the ball. But I’m just glad to be with them.”

Overall, Williams looks and sounds comfortable so far, which is good news for the Detroit offense and ground game pushing toward the midway point of the season.

Williams Recently Promised Lions Are ‘the New Lions’

Speaking after Detroit’s loss to Baltimore on September 26 in an interview posted to DetroitLions.com, Williams was asked if the idea many possess that the Lions are destined to lose close games plays into some of the losses. As he said, that is far from the truth.

“Hell no, when people think that, those are people we don’t have around us right now. That’s what makes us who we are, the new Lions,” Williams told the media. “We’re working, we’re doing the best we can. Today wasn’t enough. It’s just a mindset. We got the mindset of never quit. I watch too much anime to give up. I’m going to keep pushing. I’m going to keep being me, keep giving energy to my teammates and let them know we’re all in this together.”

Though the Lions ended up losing the game, Williams can be counted as someone who was very impressed with what he saw from his side during a fierce battle against the Ravens.

“It shows we can play with anybody. That’s all I care about is we know we can play with anybody and we know we can come out and win, but it’s just up to us to keep fighting, keep playing and not worry about what’s happening right now,” he said.

Not only has Williams been solid on the field and a good quote, but he can be a positive veteran influence for a young locker room that needs it.

Williams off to Decent Start With Lions in 2021

So far, Williams has done a nice job in Detroit statistically. He’s been one of the main bell cows for the Lions on the ground given the fact the team has had to ease D’Andre Swift back in the fold after some injuries. Thus far, Williams has been solid on the ground, putting up 187 yards and 2 touchdowns thus far on the ground. Through the air, Williams has been solid too, putting up 93 yards on 13 receptions thus far. That’s been decent production to note early in the season for the Lions at running back all things considered.

Williams has also been one of the best personalities in the locker room this season, something his new series with the team Jamaal That can attest to. Here’s a look at the latest episode:





Play



Jamaal That: Episode 2 The second episode of Jamaal That, starring Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2021-09-28T21:32:44Z

What will Williams bring when he releases those ninja instincts? Lions fans will have to watch and find out.

READ NEXT: Dan Campbell: Lions ‘Not Far Away’