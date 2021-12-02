Jamaal Williams Rallies Lions With Speech: ‘Give Everything You Got’

The Detroit Lions have endured a tough season on the field, and still have not found a win at this point. Fans and players are both starved for anything good to happen at all, and Jamaal Williams has a message for everyone.

Adversity doesn’t last.

Though the Lions aren’t having a great season, Williams wants everyone to know that it’s simply a part of life to have such adversity, and it’s the response to it which defines players and teams.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, December 2 in an interview posted to DetroitLions.com, Williams explained that losing isn’t something he is used to, and he is able to continue to stay positive based on the fact that he knows tough times will not last. The commentary turned into a pretty decent motivational speech for the Lions heading toward the finish of the season.

“Losing stuff is not something I am really comfortable with. Never will be. This year has just been a good year of adversity, having adversity as a challenge,” Williams told the media. “The saying I got from Duce (Staley), it’s always a good one, I’m keeping it with me at all times too. Adversity visits the strong but stays forever with the weak. So I just pretty much stick with that. It’s easier said than done, trust me, nobody on this team is comfortable with losing. We don’t like losing. For some people, it would be easy for them to come in the next week, just give up, don’t want to work, don’t want to be ready for the next week. Everybody in there is ready go to every week, every week trying to get a dub and just playing for each other. We just have to play for each other and stay as a team and that’s all we have. We’re the only ones in here every day. We’re the only ones in here trying to get better and better and we’re still giving as much as we can.”

Specifically, Williams said he wants to see his teammates continue to get after it on the field and show pride every single time they play.

“No matter what the season is, come out there with pride. Come out there like a professional, you just want to play. Play this game that we’ve been playing since we were little,” Williams said. “That’s just all I want from everybody is just effort and give everything you got for being here.”

Certainly, that’s something the Lions have given thus far, meaning it might only be a matter of time before they can scratch and claw for their first win on the field.

Williams Figures to See Significant Action vs. Vikings

For the running back, there is good news, and it comes in the form of the fact that he will be able to impact the game in a big way. D’Andre Swift isn’t likely to be able to play in light of a shoulder injury that could be a multiple week affair. That means that Williams figures to be the next man up for the team. Last time against the Vikings, he ran well, going for 57 yards on the day. It was his third-highest total in a game this season, so that points to the fact that Williams should be able to do some more damage with an increased workload this week.

Here’s a look at what Williams brought against Minnesota the first time:





Play



Jamaal Williams Mic'd Up | 2021 Week 5: Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings Experience game day against the Minnesota Vikings with running back Jamaal Williams. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2021-10-14T23:00:06Z

Having a chance to impact the game and play a role in the team potentially winning is big for a player like Williams, so it will be interesting to see what he can do with this latest opportunity.

Williams Having Solid Season With Lions

After signing with the Lions this offseason, Williams has done a decent job, posting 388 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns this year. While it’s not an overwhelming statistical total thus far, Williams has also been splitting work with Swift, Jermar Jefferson, Godwin Igwebuike and others in the team’s backfield. At times, Williams has also shown himself to be a capable receiver for the team, putting up 117 total yards thus far this season. Overall, the Lions may have wanted to see more production, but Williams has been effective at running the ball for the team when he has been called upon.

Perhaps just as important as Williams’ play has been his leadership. Once again, the running back is going the extra mile in that department for the Lions.

