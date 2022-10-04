‘Workhorse’ Jamaal Williams off to Historic Start for Lions’ Backfield

The Detroit Lions have dealt with injuries this season in a big way, but it’s comforting for head coach Dan Campbell to know he’s got many players primed to step in.

Running back Jamaal Williams is one of those players. Williams was called upon to step up in the absence of D’Andre Swift, and he managed to get it done in a big way for the Lions.

Speaking to the media on Monday, October 3, Dan Campbell was asked about Williams’ big day. As he said, it didn’t come as a shock, given Williams has been a known commodity for some time. It also will allow the team options in terms of easing Swift back into the mix.

“It didn’t surprise me at all. Jamaal, he’s a workhorse man. He’s very consistent. He’s going to give you a full day’s work. You can always count on it,” Campbell said. “Since he took more of the load, you saw the production come out of there. What it does is it just enables you, when Swift comes back, you (can) be very particular on what plays you’re giving him. Most bang for your buck in terms of not putting a load on him exposing him to injury. But certainly we trust Jamaal.”

Williams is potentially evolving into Detroit’s lead back with every explosive carry he has. In his Detroit career, he’s proven dependable and solid, and continues to open eyes with every rush.

Already, the coaching staff seems to love what he can do, and given the production and stats, how could they not?

Williams Carried Load for Lions During Week 4

Without Swift in the mix, the Lions needed someone to step up and make some things happen at running back. Who better to do that than Williams, who has gotten it done in a big way already this year.

Williams enjoyed his most productive day of the season with 108 yards and two touchdowns against the Seahawks. He was tough to bring down, and showed off the wheels in the open field to be able to open things up.

So far this season, Williams has been impressive, with a total of 276 yards and six touchdowns to his credit. It would be easy to see that number get even higher, especially if the Lions continue to try and feature him in the absence of Swift.

Week 4 will be a memorable one for Williams given what he was able to do personally. Though he’d likely rather have won the game, it’s still an important statistical milestone for the player.

Williams Making History With Touchdowns Runs

There’s been nobody more productive on the ground this season in terms of touchdowns, which has allowed Williams to make some NFL history not seen in over a decade.

This past week, Williams tied LaDainian Tomlinson for the most multi-touchdown games in the first four weeks of an NFL season, something that was pointed out by Bleacher Report and the Lions PR team.

Jamaal Williams is the first NFL player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 to register three multi-rushing touchdown games in the first four games of a season. Williams so far today: 16 rush, 104 yards, 2 TD. H/T @LionsPRhttps://t.co/Rqacb2iMg5 pic.twitter.com/t7nQ8rd9Kp — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 2, 2022

“Jamaal Williams is the first NFL player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 to register three multi-rushing touchdown games in the first four games of a season,” the site tweeted.

In terms of Lions history, Williams has also gotten busy as well. He tied Barry Sanders for having multiple rushing touchdown games early in a season.

Jamaal Williams has multiple Rush TD for the 3rd time this season. That's the most in a single season by a Lions player since Barry Sanders in 1997 (also 3). pic.twitter.com/OGTkkP6xXm — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 2, 2022

“Jamaal Williams has multiple Rush TD for the 3rd time this season. That’s the most in a single season by a Lions player since Barry Sanders in 1997 (also 3),” the site tweeted.

Any way you slice it, Williams has been solid, durable and is even a history maker. That’s big news for a Lions ground attack that needed a breath of fresh air after injury and inconsistency.

