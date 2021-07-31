Lions Running Back Proves Dedication to Football With Hilarious Soundbite

The Detroit Lions have a dedicated football player in Jamaal Williams, and recently, the runner proved once again just how locked in he is for a new season.

Williams was asked after a training camp session if he was pondering the NBA Draft. As he said, he doesn’t worry about following other sports because he is too busy watching things he likes such as anime. Williams is locked in on nothing but football and anime.

In a video clip, Williams explained that sports figures are not always the most motivated to follow sports when they are away from the field. After all, sports is a business for them first and foremost.

"I don't watch TV. I watch anime all day." Jamaal Williams kept it real during his interview 😂 (via @NFL, @Lions) pic.twitter.com/5sicMn2Siv — ESPN (@espn) July 30, 2021

Many fans might be under the illusion that athletes are all about sports all the time, but leave it to Williams to shatter that mold. The running back has been one of the most vocal and bright players since joining the team, and this is yet another example of that.

Williams Excited About Changing Lions’ Culture

Williams is clearly locked in and ready to try and provide the Lions a leg up at a traditional weak spot on the roster, This offseason, Williams was signed to provide stability and playmaking at running back, and as ESPN’s Eric Woodyard explained in a piece, Williams wants to be part of the solution by hitting reset and starting over at the position, especially given what’s gone on for the team in the recent past.

Williams said:

“The Lions haven’t had a 1,000-yard rusher since Reggie Bush in 2013, the longest active drought in the NFL, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Detroit’s run game thrived during Hall of Famer Barry Sanders’ time with the team, as it led the NFL in 1,000-yard rushing seasons and 100-yard rushing games by individual players from 1989-98. Since 1998, they’ve been arguably the worst running team in the league. “I feel like with our players and my teammates and everybody, just want to get out of this slump we’ve just got to start new. Then at the same time, we’ve got to have a new mindset of how we’re gonna do things around here,” Williams told ESPN. “We’re just gonna be focused and sacrifice for the team. The more you sacrifice for the team, the more the team will flourish. It’s just part of me learning it at the same time. It really just comes with a lot of team chemistry, and that’s what we’re getting on. I’m having fun with it. I love all my teammates. These boys are funny, and at the same time, we’re working hard.”

Having fun and having the right mindset can go a long way toward breaking such an elongated drought. When the pressure becomes too much, some players can press and the weight of what’s trying to be accomplished can become too much. Has that been a reason for the struggles in Detroit? It’s very possible.

Williams having fun, cutting it loose and looking to keep the mood light might only serve to be the best possible elixir for what has ailed the Lions offense. That as well as a revved-up offensive line and Anthony Lynn’s approach could combine to make things feel very different for the Lions very soon.

Williams’ Varied Interests a Positive Sign

All told, it’s a good thing that Williams is locked in and enjoying what he likes in training camp. This time can be grueling for athletes, so kicking back and relaxing in a way that makes the player feel good is always the best idea. Doing this will keep Williams mentally fresh and ready to help the team in 2021. Fans shouldn’t care if their favorite players like Williams or others like sports as much as they do so long as they continue to dominate on the field.

In the case of Williams, he is only locked in on football and anime.

