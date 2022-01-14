Watch Jamaal Williams Fire up Lions During 2021-22 Season Finale

The Detroit Lions relied on excitable running back Jamaal Williams to juice them up all season long, and once again, Williams delivered on that goal in a big way.

Often mentioned as one of the key leaders on the team, Williams sets the tone week in and week out for the Lions and when Detroit needed to finish out the 2021-22 season on a high note, it was no surprise at all that they turned to Williams for such motivation.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Prior to the game against his former team the Green Bay Packers, Williams was clearly in a very fired up mood. The Lions put the microphone on Williams before the game, and he had some motivational if not completely hilarious moments in the season-finale. Here’s a look:

It’s tough to say what the best part of that video was for Lions fans, but it might have been Williams’ perfect reaction to the saxophone national anthem. Additionally,

With the Lions now set to be off until next fall, it isn’t hard to see why Lions fans will miss the most about Sunday afternoons. Williams has to take the cake as the most entertaining Lions player this season, and perhaps in recent memory as well.

Williams’ Leadership Solid for Lions

Aside from his ability to make big plays for the running game and be a stable force for the offense, easily the most impressive thing about Williams was his ability to be a leader for the team and the locker room. Whenever the Lions were facing down adversity or struggling after a tough loss or a rough stretch of games, Williams was around with the perfect pick up for a young team. His infectious laugh and personality clearly shows in this video, and obviously served the team well most of the year. Williams has to be counted as a big reason the Lions were able to hold things together in spite of a 3-13-1 season.

As the Lions get better, Williams will remain a key player for the team and quite possibly one of the most important players on the roster given where he plays and how he leads.

Williams Having Solid Season With Lions

After signing with the Lions this offseason, Williams has done a decent job, posting 601 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns this year. While it’s not an overwhelming statistical total thus far, Williams was also splitting work with Swift, Jermar Jefferson, Godwin Igwebuike and others in the team’s backfield this year. At times, Williams has also shown himself to be a capable receiver for the team, putting up 117 total yards thus far this season. Overall, the Lions may have wanted to see more production, but Williams has been effective at running the ball for the team when he has been called upon, especially in short-yardage situations.





Play



Jamaal Williams scores touchdown with helmet off 😂 2021-09-26T19:37:21Z

Perhaps just as important as Williams’ play has been his leadership. Once again, the running back is going the extra mile in that department for the Lions and showed the kind of personality that can be infectious for a good team.

READ NEXT: D’Andre Swift Makes Hopeful Prediction for Lions During 2022