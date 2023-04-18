Jameson Williams’ Offseason Work Hyped by Key Lions: ‘He Looked Good’

The Detroit Lions have the potential to get a true breakout from one of their key players on the roster, and the ingredients are there for it to happen according to one of their best players.

Wideout Jameson Williams has been getting down to business this offseason, and working hard with teammates as well as on his own to train for 2023 informally away from the Lions’ facility. So far, he’s made some decent gains during the offseason according to teammates.

Amon-Ra St. Brown spoke with the media on Tuesday, April 18. He was asked about Williams given that he worked out with him, and said that he had an awesome workout in which Williams “looked good” on the field, leading to some excitement for 2023. As ESPN’s Eric Woodyard showed in a tweet, St. Brown seems fired up.

#Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown says his workout with Jameson Williams was "awesome" in California. "He looked good. I'm excited to see what he does with a full offseason under his belt," St. Brown said. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) April 18, 2023

Also speaking to the media was quarterback Jared Goff, who shared St. Brown’s excitement. He liked the workouts with Williams, and said that from his estimation, he can’t wait to get things going the rest of the offseason to develop even more chemistry.

“It’s good. He was there, we had some good work those two days. It will continue to develop. I can’t wait to get on the field with him and get to work with him and dive into some stuff. Get to work on plays, get to work on routes and really without the consequence of in-game implications be able to work on things freely and I think that will be fun. He’s a tremendous talent and a guy who can do so many amazing things for our offense. Excited to see where he goes,” Goff told the media.

Goff didn’t get up to speed with Williams until late in the 2022 season thanks to the wideout’s injury rehab, so it’s notable to hear that he believes Williams is on the right track now and things are progressing.

All three players figure to be huge pieces for the Lions this year, so to hear that both think Williams is trending in the right direction is a huge plus for the Detroit offense.

Jameson Williams Looking Good in Workouts

How good does Williams look when he has seen the field? Pretty solid with some new video evidence. Williams looks healthy over a year removed from the rehab process that cost him the entire 2022 offseason, and a new video could show that he is ready to take the next jump.

Twitter user Fueled By Motown shared a video from Twitter that showed Williams working on some releases along with footwork drills. The result? A more explosive looking Williams that is showing signs of being ready for a major breakout with more health.

Jamo working on his release ⚡️ That ACL doesn’t appear to be limiting his movement one bit. He’s looking as shifty as ever.#Lions #OnePride @bigsgjamo pic.twitter.com/sJ8MbjZ5Qr — FυɛӀɛժ ву мσтσωη (@FueledByMotown) April 6, 2023

“Jamo working on his release. That ACL doesn’t appear to be limiting his movement one bit. He’s looking as shifty as ever,” the site tweeted on the video.

At this time last April, Williams was still in the middle of his rehab process, and had not yet landed with the Lions with the 12th pick in the 2022 NFL draft. When that happened, it was understood that the Lions would have to defer cashing in on Williams’ talent thanks to the injury.

Now, though, Williams seems to be making up for lost time on the field and doing a decent job to impress his teammates on the offensive side of things.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams Connect With Jared Goff

Images of Goff and some of his top weapons have surfaced on Instagram courtesy of user Champagne Athletics. The image appears to be from a throwing session at St. John Bosco High School in California. Pictured alongside Goff appears to be multiple key Lions including wideouts Jameson Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Maurice Alexander, Tom Kennedy and Josh Reynolds.

“Posted by (Amon-Ra St. Brown). Absolutely stunning,” the site wrote in a caption on the picture.

Last season, the Lions managed to have a top-three offense in the league, with their wide receivers combining for 3,003 yards and 13 touchdowns together. Detroit’s passing offense would go on to finish the season ranked eighth-overall in the league, collecting 251.8 yards per-game.

Seeing Williams put in offseason work and draw some positive reviews is good for Lions fans ahead of the receiver’s key second year in the league.