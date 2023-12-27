Lions’ Jared Goff Fires Message on WR Jameson Williams: ‘It’s Exciting’

Second-year receiver Jameson Williams of the Detroit Lions can obviously take the top off an NFL defense. All 3 of the receiving touchdowns he’s scored in his career have been more than 30 yards.

Throughout his second season, Williams has also showcased a team-first mindset with a willingness to block. In Week 10, Williams had a key block down field on a 75-yard touchdown run.

But the past two weeks, Williams has arguably been an even more well-rounded receiver. Although he hasn’t posted any long receptions, he’s shown more efficiency and moved the chains with timely receptions.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff made it clear to the media on December 26 that he has confidence that Williams will be successful in whatever the team asks of the young receiver.

“He’s worked himself into that role. Trust him on really everything he’s doing now,” Goff told reporters. “He’s done a hell of a job, man, getting himself there. Again, it’s just reps, just time. He’s still a young player and still learning and growing. But he just keeps doing this [pointing arm toward ceiling] every week.

“It’s exciting for me. It’s exciting for our offense.”

In Week 16 against the Minnesota Vikings, Williams caught a career-high 5 passes on 6 targets. He also posted 43 receiving yards.

It marked the first time in Williams’ career where he had at least 4 receptions and 40 receiving yards in back-to-back weeks.