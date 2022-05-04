Analyst: Lions’ Jameson Williams Draft’s ‘Fastest Player With Ball’

When the Detroit Lions selected Jameson Williams, it was with the knowledge that he might take some time to show who he really is on the field given injury.

None of that matters to some analysts, though. Williams’ college tape shows a player that blows by everyone and is dominant no matter when he touches the ball. That leaves the Lions with a top talent in the draft that they were able to snag after a major move upward via trade. Already, one analyst is proclaiming Williams to be the speediest player in the draft after watching highlights.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network hopped on his Twitter account to break down some film post-draft, and his major takeaway on Williams is a good one for fans in terms of the jets he brings.

.@Lions #JamesonWiiliams can change the game from anywhere on the gridiron. Congratulations Lions for making the most aggressive move in the first round of this #nfldraft. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/KzHJRliwpv — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) May 4, 2022

“He just plays the game at a different speed than all the other wide receivers…Elon Musk wishes he could design an electric engine that could change gears as quickly as Jameson Williams does. The Detroit Lions got one of the most exciting players in this draft. The fact is, this guy is a home run hitter from anywhere on the field. He just ran by everybody in the SEC. Safeties, corners, designed coverages to stop him and he found the end zone 15 times. Yeah, he’s got to come back from an ACL injury. He’s the fastest player in this draft with the ball in his hands and he’s now a Lion. That’s why they made the most aggressive move in the draft from 32 to 12,” Baldinger says in the Twitter clip.

No doubt Williams would agree with this assessment given he feels as if he would have run the fastest 40 yard-dash at the combine if only he would have had the chance to do so. Regardless of that, the Lions will be the ones who get to personally delight in all that Williams will bring to the table now when he gets into the league.

Baldinger sees him making a quick impact for the Lions at this point given that speed, and he considers that his best asset coming into the NFL.

Williams Will Impact Detroit’s Offense Immediately

As Baldinger is right to point out, the biggest variable with regards to Williams is the offseason recovery from knee surgery. Already, however, he seems to be doing well with regards to this and making proclamations of readiness, which could leave the Lions in the situation where they are able to break Williams into Ben Johnson’s offense a bit earlier than first expected. If that’s the case, he will get to show his stuff in a big way on the field in fast fashion, which could be an advantage for Jared Goff and the offense.

No matter when Williams sees the field, it will be easy to see him making a fast impact. Detroit had the need for a game-breaker wideout this offseason after scoring just 23 passing touchdowns in 2021, so Williams could be the guy to help unlock the offense given his speedy legs and the big-play dynamic which he brings.

Williams’ College Stats & Highlights

It might not be a stretch at all to proclaim Williams one of the top players in the NFL draft or one of the speediest. In college he showed a knack for speed and the big play. A big-time transfer from Ohio State, Williams came to the Crimson Tide after 266 yards and 3 touchdowns and set the SEC on fire in 2021. Williams racked up 1,572 yards and 15 scores en-route to being one of the top players in college football. An ACL injury in the National Title game hurt Williams’ chances of being a top five pick, but there would have been a chance if not for that. The tape shows a speedy player who has afterburners:

Play

Fastest WR in College Football 🔥🔥🔥 || Alabama WR Jameson Williams 2021 Highlights ᴴᴰ Subscribe, Like this Video & Turn On Notifications! (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Instagram: instagram.com/justbombsproductions/ Twitter: twitter.com/JBP_Official Patreon: patreon.com/justbombsproductions Facebook: facebook.com/Just-Bombs-Productions-255863801590167/ Alabama WR Jameson Williams Junior 6’2 189 lbs Alabama WR Jameson Williams has the kind of game changing speed that will leave NFL teams drooling & defensive backs fearing. After transferring from Ohio State,… 2022-02-17T00:00:35Z

No matter what tape is watched, Baldinger seems to be proven right with each passing clip. That’s the kind of news that will leave Lions fans excited ahead of the 2022 season for their dynamic new weapon.

READ NEXT: ESPN Analyst Offers Strong Jameson Williams Praise