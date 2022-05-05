Jameson Williams Compared to Tyreek Hill for ‘Game Changing’ Ability

New Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams seems to have a unique blend of skills which most folks know, but finding a way to quantify that talent is likely what people want to see at this point in time.

When Williams gets on the field and starts impacting the game, what player will he look like? With speed and the ability to change the game at the drop of a hat, Williams has been a tough player to put a comparison on. All that has changed more than a bit now, however.

Joining the Ross Tucker Podcast, fantasy expert Joe Dolan was discussing Detroit’s selection of Williams and had an interesting comparison. As he explained to Ross Tucker, Williams could offer the Lions more of a dangerous threat, and could be similar to Tyreek Hill in the impact he could make in breaking a game.

“He was the one receiver that I think the term ‘game breaker’ applied and the Lions made a huge move to get him that indicates they felt the same way.” @FG_Dolan talking about Jameson Williams on latest FANTASY FEAST podcast pic.twitter.com/irwV46mRLT — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) May 5, 2022

“He was the one receiver who I think game-breaker, game-changer truly apply to in this class. The Lions made a significant move for him. They moved up 20 spots to get him. It’s clear they view him as that kind of player. As much as I like Amon-Ra St. Brown and we all like Amon-Ra St. Brown after what he did at the end of last season, he is a certain type of receiver. Jameson Williams has the opportunity to be a Tyreek Hill-level game-changer at the next level,” Dolan says on the show.

Ironically, the Lions have a member of the front office in advisor John Dorsey who drafted Hill out of college to Kansas City, so the team could have a good idea of what kind of player Hill translates to be and why Williams could mirror his skillset. To that end, Dolan is right. St. Brown is a solid wideout and a huge player for Detroit’s future, but Williams seems to offer the Lions a constant home run potential, which is the way of the world in the new NFL.

Williams’ College Stats & Highlights

It might not be a stretch at all to proclaim Williams one of the top players in the NFL draft like many have done since the pick took place. In college he showed a knack for speed and the big play. A big-time transfer from Ohio State, Williams came to the Crimson Tide after 266 yards and 3 touchdowns and set the SEC on fire in 2021. Williams racked up 1,572 yards and 15 scores en-route to being one of the top players in college football. An ACL injury in the National Title game hurt Williams’ chances of being a top five pick, but there would have been a chance if not for that. The tape shows a speedy player who has afterburners:

Play

Fastest WR in College Football 🔥🔥🔥 || Alabama WR Jameson Williams 2021 Highlights ᴴᴰ Subscribe, Like this Video & Turn On Notifications! (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Instagram: instagram.com/justbombsproductions/ Twitter: twitter.com/JBP_Official Patreon: patreon.com/justbombsproductions Facebook: facebook.com/Just-Bombs-Productions-255863801590167/ Alabama WR Jameson Williams Junior 6’2 189 lbs Alabama WR Jameson Williams has the kind of game changing speed that will leave NFL teams drooling & defensive backs fearing. After transferring from Ohio State,… 2022-02-17T00:00:35Z

Obviously, speed is the key portion of the game for Williams, so if he can be healthy, that would be a big plus for the Lions and help them sooner rather than later on the offensive side of the ball.

Hill Comparison Significant for Lions, Williams

Hearing that Hill could be a pro comparison for Williams is significant for Lions fans. The team hasn’t had a player who has been capable of that kind of damage in a long time, and Hill has become one of the top wideouts to watch in the league over the last few years. Statistically, Hill has been a beast as well, putting up 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns in his career with Kansas City. Now, he will take his electrifying talents down to Miami.

Play

Tyreek Hill – Cheetah Highlights ᴴᴰ Tyreek Hill Highlights (2020-2021) chiefs wr fastest nfl player 2021-01-26T23:20:28Z

If the Lions managed to unearth their own version of Hill in Williams, that would be significant for their future. Williams will have to prove he can get well off an ACL injury, but assuming he can, Detroit could be in for a treat with their new offensive dynamo.

