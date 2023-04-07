Lions WR Jameson Williams Looking Very Healthy in New Workout [WATCH]

The upcoming 2023 season is a big one for a lot of Detroit Lions players, but perhaps none more than wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Williams has been viewed as a potential breakout star for the impending season given his recovery off ACL surgery ate up most of 2022. But now that the offseason is progressing, how has Williams been looking?

So far, the answer in some of the snippets that have been provided seems to be quite good. Williams is looking healthy over a year removed from the rehab process that cost him the entire 2022 offseason, and a new video could show that he is ready to take the next jump.

Twitter user Fueled By Motown shared a video from Twitter that showed Williams working on some releases along with footwork drills. The result? A more explosive looking Williams that is showing signs of being ready for a major breakout with more health.

Jamo working on his release ⚡️ That ACL doesn’t appear to be limiting his movement one bit. He’s looking as shifty as ever.#Lions #OnePride @bigsgjamo pic.twitter.com/sJ8MbjZ5Qr — FυɛӀɛժ ву мσтσωη (@FueledByMotown) April 6, 2023

“Jamo working on his release. That ACL doesn’t appear to be limiting his movement one bit. He’s looking as shifty as ever,” the site tweeted on the video.

At this time last April, Williams was still in the middle of his rehab process, and had not yet landed with the Lions with the 12th pick in the 2022 NFL draft. When that happened, it was understood that the Lions would have to defer cashing in on Williams’ talent thanks to the injury.

Looking healthier now, Williams could be more able to take a jump forward within his development in the league.

Ben Johnson Looking for ‘Consistency’ With Jameson Williams

When Williams does see the field, what does the team have in store? A lot has been made about the notion that the team is eying a major jump for their wideout, and that is just what offensive coordinator Ben Johnson hinted to as well.

As Johnson told Tim Twentyman on the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast this offseason, the Lions want to see a jump from Williams coming into his sophomore season, and finding more consistency is the biggest thing the coaching staff wants to see from him.

Video related to lions wr jameson williams looking very healthy in new workout [watch] 2023-04-07T11:18:28-04:00

“Jared (Goff) said it before. Consistency. That’s really the name of the game. We’ve had some great conversations with Jameson even since the season ended and I know his mind’s gonna be right when he gets back in there in the springtime. He’s really looking forward to taking that next step as a player and really making a big impact on this league,” Johnson told Twentyman of Williams on the show.

Williams has gotten in the mix with Jared Goff this offseason during workouts, which shows his commitment to making sure he is on the same page within his offense. With this video, it appears Williams is indeed serious on his end about coming prepared when workouts begin on April 17th.

Jameson Williams Showed Explosiveness for Lions

While 2022 was a struggle to get back on the field for Williams, he managed to show enough flashes to leave folks excited to see what he can do in the near future.

As part of the frustration near the end of the season, Williams was trying to work on chemistry with Goff essentially on the fly during crunch time of the NFL schedule given the pair did not have the offseason to jell. None of that was easy, which led to his up and down production during the last one-and-a-half months he played.

Williams put up a total of 81 yards from scrimmage on the season with one touchdown. He had an electric debut against Minnesota in which he scored on a 41 yard pass on first down in the first quarter that showed his tantalizing speed.

Here’s a look at the play, which was a beautiful route and the type of score that Williams turned in plenty of times in his college career:

Williams managed to find a seam down the middle of the field and managed to outrun everybody on the play, showing what he was capable of. Later in the season against Chicago, Williams was unleashed on a 40 yard reverse run that proved he could be a weapon on the ground as well.

Though he didn’t score on the play thanks to a flag, Williams also showed the goods in Week 18 against Green Bay as well. He caught a deep pass on third-and-one and nearly took it for an electrifying touchdown to break open a 9-3 game early in the second quarter.

The play didn’t count, but holy Jameson Williams’ speed is special. #Lions https://t.co/ezRwSNPsJL — NFL Unlimited (@NFLUnlimited) January 9, 2023

At times, Williams showed that he could be a big play waiting to happen. Injury recovery was likely the only thing holding him back. With these new workout highlights, it looks as if Williams could be looking set to turn the corner in a big way.