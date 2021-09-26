Jamie Collins Trade Update: Why It Might Be Hard for Lions to Find Deal

The Detroit Lions benched Jamie Collins for their Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens, and that is due to the fact that the team continues to pursue a trade for the veteran.

Making that trade happen might be difficult, though. The Lions are desperate to trade Collins but might not have anyone interested in giving up any assets whatsoever for the linebacker. While teams are interested, they might be more likely to hang back and wait until Collins is released.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the latest on Collins’ case on Sunday, September 26, and reported that while teams do have interest, they know the Lions are desperate to move on from the player, which could put them in a position to eventually cut Collins. Additionally, the Lions are willing to eat salary to make a trade happen according to Fowler.

My sense on Jamie Collins after asking around: Several teams are interested but likely waiting for him to be released, since they know Detroit eager to move on, even willing to pay salary to facilitate a trade. Team willing to be patient thus far. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 26, 2021

How patient are the Lions willing to be is the major question at this point. It is not a surprise that the Lions would have trouble dealing Collins given teams know Detroit is operating from a position of little leverage. At this point, the team may simply have to release Collins knowing this news unless the team was able to eat a significant portion of salary to sweeten a possible deal.

Eventually, the Lions are going to have to make a decision on what to do with Collins. Right now, it might be closer to a release than a trade unless things change in a hurry.

Lions Put Jamie Collins on Trading Block

After a game on Monday Night Football in which Collins was the subject of much frustration for the team, it was revealed this week that the Lions could now be looking to deal Collins away and go younger at the position, likely in the form of Derrick Barnes, who coaches admit they’re impressed with.

The news was first revealed by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, who posted about the possibility of the Lions exploring a Collins trade on the night of Wednesday, September 22.

The #Lions are exploring trade options involving LB Jamie Collins, sources say. They have fielded calls. Detroit is going young there, which means Collins may be on his way out if there is a match. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 22, 2021

Obviously, the Lions are committing to a youth movement across the roster, and it makes sense that linebacker would be a big spot they target for a change. Collins struggled in Detroit’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, and Dan Campbell referenced those struggles after the game, pointing out the way Collins moves is “a little different.”

Clearly, the Lions could be looking for a way out with Collins at this point after a tough start to the season, and could look to pull the training wheels off Barnes quickly if they move him.

Collins’ NFL Stats and Highlights

Obviously, it’s hard to blame the Lions for thinking that Collins had the chops to pull off a major career resurgence given all he has done in the league. Collins has been a solid performer in the NFL for years. He started with the New England Patriots where he got to know former Lions coach Matt Patricia, and later was traded to the Cleveland Browns for a few seasons before he got released and signed back in New England. After that, he signed in Detroit. Prior to the Lions, Collins had racked up 577 tackles, 24.5 sacks and registered 16 forced fumbles as well as 10 interceptions. Last season in Detroit, Collins had 101 tackles, 1 interception and 1 sack.

In terms of edge rush ability, Collins has always possessed that as this highlight shows:





Play



Jamie Collins – 13 tackles & 1.5 sacks – NFL 2019 Week 8 – New England Patriots vs Cleveland Browns Thanks for watching! If you enjoyed it, please like & subscribe for more great content! Follow me on Twitter: @BostonSport12 Go Boston! 2019-10-28T10:03:45Z

Even in spite of this talent, the Lions are struggling to complete a trade. A resolution figures to come soon either way.

