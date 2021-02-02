‘Special Human’ Jared Goff’s Character Praised By NFL Personalities

The Detroit Lions have made the move to deal Matthew Stafford and receive Jared Goff in return when the new league year begins, and for the first time since 2009, the city will have a brand new quarterback to embrace.

Goff has spent his entire NFL career out west, so folks in the midwest might not know that much about him personally or professionally. The good news? The Lions are getting a guy in Goff who is very classy and a player that does the little things for his teammates as well as the community.

After Goff was set to be shipped out of town to Detroit, Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth’s wife Melissa hopped on Twitter and shared a quick story about Goff the man. While she said she wasn’t here to discuss football, Goff’s personality was special considering he did little things to make her kids feel special like take them to get new fish after theirs had passed away.

Just a note to remind folks what kind of guy @JaredGoff16 is – he waited in carline to take my son to PetCo & buy him a new fish after his died. I’m not going to begin to debate football (way above my pay grade) but JGs a special human being & our family loves him dearly💙 — Melissa Whitworth (@mrs_whit77) February 1, 2021

Former Lions quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky shared a story of his own, saying Goff was generous with his time tossing the football with his kids, whom he didn’t even know. For this reason, he says Goff is a top-notch guy.

After Training Camp practice while barely knowing me or my family, @JaredGoff16 took my kids to the side and just played toss with them. Unsolicited. He’s as top notch a dude as there is https://t.co/OH7abShHJY — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) February 1, 2021

Obviously, these acts are separate from football, but they show the caliber of person Goff is and has been. Stafford was revered for similar things, so it’s nice to see that Goff will continue in the tradition of being the kind of quarterback an entire city can get behind thanks to his selfless personality.

Goff would likely be the last to bring any of these things up or want credit for simply being nice and classy, but it only serves to prove what type of person he is when the cameras are both on and off.

Jared Goff’s Charitable Efforts Impressive

If Detroit is looking for a quarterback that isn’t afraid to embrace the city he’s in, Goff is also the guy to get that done off the field as well. He started his own clothing line and shifted the profits to help benefit the Inglewood Unified School District. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Goff also decided to donate $250,000 to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. He’s never been shy to help those in need, and his humanitarian side can certainly be an asset in Detroit. Matthew Stafford was great for the community, and it will be nice to see someone like Goff come in and be able to offer the same things.

Detroit wraps their arms around athletes who care, and it’s neat to see Goff is someone who isn’t afraid to get involved based on what he’s done in the past.

What Lions Get With Jared Goff

Detroit isn’t just getting a pair of first-round draft picks and a third-round pick, they are getting a quarterback who was in the Super Bowl just two years ago. Goff, a former top pick himself in 2016 out of Cal, has been a dependable player who has won plenty of big games in his career in the rough and tumble NFC West. So far, he’s thrown 107 touchdowns, 55 interceptions, 18,171 yards and has been a two-time Pro Bowler in 2017 and 2018.

Obviously, Goff has had a better defense to work with than Stafford, which has obviously helped him big time. Still, it’s hard to ignore some of the impressive wins he has been able to put together. Just this postseason, the Rams won a huge road game against the Seattle Seahawks in which Goff was pressed into duty with a thumb injury and delivered a solid performance when the team needed him the most.

Clearly, the Lions are getting a motivated Goff to help lead in their revival, and that could be huge for the team moving forward. More than just on the field play,

