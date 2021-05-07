Jared Goff Extra ‘Fired up’ With Pair of Lions Draft Picks

The Detroit Lions have reshaped their roster, and one person who has taken notice of that fact has been quarterback Jared Goff.

As expected, Goff was a very interested party as the Lions were making their selection of Penei Sewell over a week ago, and when the move was announced and made final, Goff was even more excited and ready to go.

Speaking with the media, Goff was asked about his reaction to the Sewell move, and as he said, it was one of excitement and joy given how much he knows the offensive lineman can help.

Jared Goff said he’s pretty “fired up” with the Lions drafting of Penei Sewell and the O-line situation he’s walking into in Detroit. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) May 6, 2021

The same can be said for wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, a player that Goff has watched closely.

“Really excited for Amon, i’ve seen him just being a fan of the PAC-12. Seeing him play through the years, being a fan of his, hopefully can get some work soon and really see him in person.”

Even though Goff liked the pick of Sewell, it might not have come as too big a surprise to him given the team let him know it was in the plans for them to avoid taking a quarterback. That had to make Goff feel good upon coming to Detroit for the first time and getting his feet on the ground.

If there was one spot the Lions could have upgraded with Goff in mind other than wideout, it was offensive line. In the past, Goff has thrived with a quality line, so it’s no surprise that he would be so excited by the fact that he would be adding the best offensive line in the draft to his side.

Goff Helps Explain Lions’ New Offense

So what will Detroit’s new offense look like under Goff as well as Anthony Lynn? The quarterback took some time out to explain that, and as he said, he expects to see more spread concepts worked in, similar to what Lynn has done in other stops he has made.

Goff said Lions offense under new OC Anthony Lynn will be multiple with spread principles. He said it’s a little bit of what Lynn did with Charger & Buffalo. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) May 6, 2021

That’s good news for Goff and the Lions given how quarterback-friendly such a scheme can be. Detroit figures to lean hard on the run game as well for balance, which will only help Goff be more successful in the end.

What Lions Get With Jared Goff

No matter the offense he is in or who he has to make plays, Detroit isn’t just getting a pair of first-round draft picks and a third-round pick in the deal for Goff, they are getting a quarterback who was in the Super Bowl just two years ago. Goff, a former top pick himself in 2016 out of Cal, has been a dependable player who has won plenty of big games in his career in the rough and tumble NFC West. So far, he’s thrown 107 touchdowns, 55 interceptions, 18,171 yards and has been a two-time Pro Bowler in 2017 and 2018.

Obviously, Goff has had a better defense to work with than Stafford, which has obviously helped him big time. Still, it’s hard to ignore some of the impressive wins he has been able to put together. Just this postseason, the Rams won a huge road game against the Seattle Seahawks in which Goff was pressed into duty with a thumb injury and delivered a solid performance when the team needed him the most.

Now that the Lions have added some weapons, Goff seems extra-ready to get going with a couple of key new players on his team.

