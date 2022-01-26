Jared Goff Reveals Impressive Gift to Former High School Football Team

The Detroit Lions have a classy quarterback in Jared Goff, and someone who is always determined to do the right thing by his teammates as well as folks in the broader community.

Recently, Goff showcased his giving side once again, and this time, his former high school were the ones who managed to cash in with a very special and cool honor.

Goff’s alma mater Marin Catholic recently won a California state football title, and the quarterback is treating the players to a nice surprise. He’s footing the bill for championship rings for their work on the field according to Mike Silver of the NFL Network.

Before @JaredGoff16 was a @UCBerkeley grad, he was a proud graduate of Marin Catholic high school. The Wildcats just won a California state title. Today the players got the news that they'll all receive state championship rings, courtesy of the @Lions QB. Very cool. @CalAthletics — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 25, 2022

“Before Jared Goff was a Cal grad, he was a proud graduate of Marin Catholic high school. The Wildcats just won a California state title. Today the players got the news that they’ll all receive state championship rings, courtesy of the Lions QB. Very cool,” Silver tweeted.

High school players receiving an honor and award like this is fantastic, and proves how Goff knows how important the small details are. It’s not every day high school players get treated like NFL royalty, but it’s cool to see that Goff is allowing them to feel that way after a very big win.

Goff No Stranger to Getting Involved Within the Community

It is not a surprise to see Goff continuing to be one of the best athletes off the field. He has long taken the reins and managed to run with community efforts since coming to Detroit, and did that dating back to his time in Los Angeles as well.

This past season heading into Week 5, Goff was named the league’s NFLPA Community MVP after distributing 40,000 pounds of food and supplies to over 500 families in need through a mobile food pantry and Forgotten Harvest.

.@JaredGoff16 helped fuel #UP the Motor City, distributing more than 40,000 pounds of fresh food and supplies to 500 families in need through a mobile food pantry @fordfield.

When Goff was in Los Angeles, he rolled up his sleeves and got to work in an impressive way as well. Goff often worked with the Inglewood Unified School District to raise funds via selling gear on his website. That will continue now that he is in Detroit in partnership with the Detroit Lions Foundation, something a new statement reads when going to the site.

“I am so excited to be a Lion and to not just be a representative of the team, but a member of the Detroit community. With that said, I want to do my part and help uplift the city by giving back. That is why every dollar from this purchase will go toward a worthy cause in the community. Additionally, I will match each contribution. Thank you for joining me in representing our town and rising together,” the statement says.

It’s clear Goff remains committed to impacting the community in the best way possible, whether that is in Detroit or with the kids who are following in his footsteps back at home in high school.

Goff Enjoyed Dominant Finish to 2021 Season

Detroit has a quarterback they can seemingly count on for the future in Goff. In spite of all the early struggles, Goff found a way to finish the 2021 season strong on the field. Since Thanksgiving, Goff was on relative fire as statistics go at quarterback. He threw 11 touchdowns to just 2 interceptions while going off for 1,136 passing yards. Goff has also claimed elusive awards for a Lions quarterback such as NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors as well as FedEx Air Player of the Week award.

Perhaps the game that showed Lions fans the most was his impressive 3 touchdown performance against the Arizona Cardinals:





Goff’s play near the end of the year should have Lions fans very excited for 2022, and it’s clear the quarterback will have a fan for life with the kids at Marin Catholic as well.

