Jared Goff’s Girlfriend Has Epic Reaction to Lions Win [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions’ big win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13 was exciting for a multitude of different people, but as expected, it hit differently for the families of some of the players on the team.

When you’re a player on a team that is winless, nobody understands the struggle quite like your sigificant other, and that’s especially true when you’re the quarterback. Jared Goff has had ups and downs this season, but just had his biggest high of 2021 with a last-second win. His girlfriend Christen Harper was very excited about the game.

On location for a shoot, the Sports Illustrated model was told of her boyfriend’s win in real-time and shown a clip of the final play. As could be expected, Harper was very excited for Goff and the Lions breaking their losing drought in 2021 with the victory.

Here’s a look:

Jared Goff's girlfriend, Sports Illustrated model Christen Harper, reacts to finding out the #Lions won their 1st game of the season while on shoot.pic.twitter.com/A35i8p7fYi — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 6, 2021

As Harper points out in the video, the win meant a big deal to the Lions and their fans because it was the first one of the season and broke a losing streak that was almost exactly one year old. Regardless, it’s awesome to see the level of passion from Harper as it relates to Goff and the Lions’ successes.

Goff Playing Well Lately for Lions

Goff isn’t going to collect many fans for his play in Detroit this season statistically, but quietly, he’s been a good option for the team lately. Against Minnesota, Goff proved that, throwing 3 touchdowns in the game to just 1 interception. Over the past two weeks, Goff has fired 5 total touchdowns and been a big reason the Lions are 1-1 over that stretch instead of 0-2. Better than that, Goff is finally showing some of the arm talent that folks knew he had when he came to Detroit, throwing the ball into some tight windows as on this touchdown:

Things we love to see: Brock Wright's first career touchdown!#MINvsDET | 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/YviR34tRrz — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 5, 2021

As a whole, Goff has some decent numbers this season, with 2,576 yards and 13 touchdowns. At this point, he’s the Detroit quarterback of the present and future for right now, and the rest of the season, he can make a pitch to continue to stay. As many mistakes he has made, he is also making winning plays which are hard to ignore like he did on Sunday.

Watch Lions Walk-Off Touchdown Over Vikings

Why all the excitement for the win? The Lions have been snakebitten most of the season, but in a stunning turn of events, they managed to turn the table on Minnesota. Detroit, after making an inexplicable error on fourth down a series before and giving up a touchdown, managed to work down the field methodically and then get into the end zone with an improbable throw from Goff with no time remaining on the clock.

Here’s the play:

OMG LIONSSSSS Their last win was Dec. 6, 2020!!!! pic.twitter.com/9qXjg5Lyk3

(via @NFL) — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 5, 2021

Following the catch, the genuine outpouring of emotion on the field was palpable, and it was easy to see how much the victory meant to the Lions players as well as the fans and the coaches. Harper clearly felt the same way too, even though she couldn’t be there in person.

