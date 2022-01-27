Jared Goff Sends Positive 2022 Message to Lions: ‘Best Is yet to Come’

Jared Goff was the Detroit Lions quarterback through the ups and downs during the 2021 season, and no matter anything that happened, he managed to stay positive and was a key part of the team.

The Lions aren’t likely to be moving on from Goff at all this offseason, which means he is going to be the leader of the team for the foreseeable future. Heading into the 2022 offseason, Goff made the kind of statement to his team that a committed quarterback would.

Just after the conclusion of the season, Goff posted a message on Instagram in which he expressed thankful feelings for the 2021 season, and also said that he believes the good times are coming for the Lions as well as their fans.

“Thankful for another season in the books and the lessons learned along the way. The best is yet to come for this group #313,” Goff wrote.

The Lions, who were winless at the midway point and looking hopeless, rebounded for a fantastic finish to the year and managed to go 3-3 over the final six games in spite of having a team that was injury riddled as well as dealing with illness at the time. As Goff seems to know, there is a lot of reasons to like where the Lions are heading in the future given this fact, and the improvements that are likely to come this offseason.

Goff Enjoyed Solid 2021 Season

Detroit has a quarterback they can seemingly count on for the future in Goff under center. In spite of all the early struggles and injury trouble late in the year, Goff found a way to finish the 2021 season strong on the field. Since Thanksgiving, Goff was on relative fire as statistics go at quarterback. He threw 11 touchdowns to just 2 interceptions while going off for 1,136 passing yards. Goff has also claimed elusive awards for a Lions quarterback such as NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors as well as FedEx Air Player of the Week award.

All of this has cemented Goff’s future with the team. The Lions could well draft another quarterback, but if they do, Goff is still likely to stick around for the future to help the team continue to build in the best way possible.

Goff Investing in Lions and Detroit

As this post shows, Goff continues to be a good influence on his teammates as well as the community in Detroit as a whole. Coming from California to Michigan was quite the change for Goff, and could have proven to be a problem for other folks. Instead of letting that define him, however, Goff has embraced the Detroit community as a whole in a big way during the season. He has managed to dive in with regards to his charity supporting local causes, and also continues to be vocal about enjoying the city and the experience.

Lions fans hope that Goff is right about the future, but in the quarterback, they at least have a player who looks to be all-in on the team and is sending the right message for the future.

