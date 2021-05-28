‘Hungry’ Jared Goff Draws Major Early Praise During Lions Offseason

The Detroit Lions are breaking in Jared Goff as their new quarterback, and with that comes some uncertainty about how the transition might be going in the coming months.

That uncertainty has taken a lot of steps toward dissipating in recent days, especially considering the fact that Goff has come to Detroit and uprooted the life he knew in a big way in order to get it done. So far, so good for the quarterback, who is drawing some good reviews for his on-field work thus far.

One person singing Goff’s praises was head coach Dan Campbell, who has apparently liked what he has seen from his new signal caller. Not only has Goff impressed on the field, but he has done the little things well and is showing some major leadership

Dan Campbell said "it's been big" to have Jared Goff leading OTAs, working and running the Lions system. pic.twitter.com/VKdU33tulo — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) May 28, 2021

Campbell explained to the media:

“It’s been big. Any time you can get your quarterback here around all your guys and let him work the system, not only get used to the system himself but then how he is going to run the system and for those players around him to get used to it is huge. I’ll tell you this, he throws a pretty ball. I like his mannerisms. I like his command in the huddle and I would say he’s progressing right where you want him to progress at this point. Watching him throw and some of the things that come out of it, it’s baby steps right now and there again, it’s good to have him here.”

Detroit’s attendance during the OTA session has been wonderful with around 80 players making the trip, which is something that Campbell has lauded. Arguably the most important of all those players is Goff, seeing as he is a quarterback taking over a new team and a new offense. As Campbell says, getting him into that mix early on could prove to be huge for the Lions.

Goff Praised as ‘Hungry’ by T.J. Hockenson

The Lions might be easing Goff into the mix, but the quarterback could be more than ready for 2021 to get underway already. Tight end T.J. Hockenson has seen Goff up close and personal this offseason given the duo has been putting in lots of work, and as he said, he believes Goff to be very hungry coming to his new city and team.

TE T.J. Hockenson praising Jared Goff right now: “He’s hungry… we’re all excited to have him here.” — Tori Petry (@sportstori) May 27, 2021

That hunger could drive Goff to have his best season in a while, and while many have been keen to slam Detroit’s move to add the quarterback, it’s clear he has been taking notes and identifying the haters to use as his own personal motivational tool.

A hungry Goff would go a long way toward perhaps helping the Lions re-establish themselves this coming season at a key spot on the roster.

Goff Has Put up Solid Numbers in the NFL

If there’s a reason to think Goff might be a bit better than many expect for the Lions during 2021, it’s not only motivation, but his production during his career to this point. Clearly, Detroit isn’t just getting a pair of first-round draft picks and a third-round pick, they are getting a quarterback who was in the Super Bowl just two years ago. Goff, a former top pick himself in 2016 out of Cal, has been a dependable player who has won plenty of big games in his career in the rough and tumble NFC West. So far, he’s thrown 107 touchdowns, 55 interceptions, 18,171 yards and has been a two-time Pro Bowler in 2017 and 2018.

Obviously, Goff has had a better defense to work with than Matthew Stafford, which has obviously helped him big time. Still, it’s hard to ignore some of the impressive wins he has been able to put together. Just this postseason, the Rams won a huge road game against the Seattle Seahawks in which Goff was pressed into duty with a thumb injury and delivered a solid performance when the team needed him the most.

Goff is in camp and throwing the ball well in addition to leading his team. For Campbell and the Lions, that’s great news at this point of the offseason.

