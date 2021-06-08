Jared Goff Praises New Lions Staff With Very Telling Commentary

When the Detroit Lions had the chance to grab Jared Goff this offseason, the reasoning had everything to do with the Los Angeles Rams completely giving up on their quarterback.

Goff would never have been available for the Lions if the Rams hadn’t decided to move on, and it’s clear that Goff has appreciated being able to take his talents elsewhere in order to show what he’s capable of. Like most of the other players in Detroit, Goff has been enjoying Dan Campbell, Anthony Lynn and company thanks to the trust they have already put in him early in the offseason.

Lions QB Jared Goff says the fresh start along with coaches Dan Campbell and Anthony Lynn have “empowered me.” Goff calls it a healthy relationship, which is “fun for me to experience and be a part of guys that are really wanting to hear from me and wanting to hear what I like.” — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) June 8, 2021

Reading between the lines, it’s clear Goff is thrilled for his opportunity in Detroit, but it’s also clear that this is more than a bit of shade being thrown in the direction of Sean McVay and the Rams. McVay is seen as the controller and genius behind the Rams’ offense, even though Goff has been executing his plays for the last few seasons on the field with pretty good success.

To see Goff happy to escape to Detroit in order to chart his own course is very interesting to note, and might only prove how much things had soured with the Rams as the backdrop to the blockbuster trade this past January.

Goff Excited for Input With Lions

If there’s one thing Goff seems to be the most pleased about early on in Detroit, it’s his ability to collaborate with the team and their decision makers. As he explained, he feels as if the Lions and their staff have been empowering him to make decisions and get more involved in the offensive planning.

Jared Goff said it’s been fun and cool to start off with the level of involvement he’s had in the direction of the offense. — Kory Woods (@KoryEWoods) June 8, 2021

Goff likely never felt completely trusted in Los Angeles, and with McVay calling the shots for the offense, it’s true he likely had little impact on what the Rams did from an offensive standpoint. Now, Goff is very happy that his new coaches are allowing him to get involved and make an imprint on his new team and offense.

Inside Jared Goff’s Split With Rams

The Rams have had plenty of playoff success in the last few seasons, and Goff has been a big part of that success, even as he has not received tons of credit for what he’s done. He’s been overlooked on the Rams at times given the coaching staff and other big name players on the team. Other things went wrong for the Rams other than just Goff, so he gets a chance at a clean slate and a brand new start which could help bolster his career.

Goff might look like the scapegoat for Los Angeles right now, but it’s true that the team had other problems which helped in their struggle the last few seasons. With a good start in Detroit, Goff can make others begin to realize that fact if he’s able to play well in his new surroundings. It sounds like both he and the team are motivated to make this happen.

Early on, it looks as if the Lions are going to give Goff all the tools to be a success, and are prepared to support their new quarterback. It’s a move he seems to appreciate coming off a messy divorce with the Rams.

