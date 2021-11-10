Jared Goff Explains How Bye Week Can Help Lions Finish Strong

The Detroit Lions have finished off their bye week and have come back to work ready to attack Week 10 in the best way possible. Having some of that time away may not have been the worst thing for the team this week according to their quarterback.

Jared Goff returned to speak to the media for the first time in two weeks on Wednesday, November 10, and as he said, time was well-spent on his end relaxing and recharging his batteries.

Speaking with the media, Goff gave a hint as to what he did during the bye week, and the plans were low-key from his perspective. As Goff admitted, there was plenty of time spent on the couch, but also time seeing a few friends as well.





“Lot of time to refresh, relax. Saw some friends, sat on the couch mostly, but relaxed,” Goff told the media of his bye week.

In terms of whether or not that time away can help a team improve, Goff believes that it can indeed be the case for the Lions this year.

“I think so. Any time you can kind of get away and refresh in any situation, if it was 8-0 or where we’re at, it’s good to be able to step back, reflect, catch your breath a little bit and come back re-charged.”

Getting powered back up by getting away can be a huge advantage for teams and players, and the Lions are no different. Without a win, the bye may have come at a perfect time for the Lions to be able to regenerate themselves a bit down the stretch. Now, the team might be able to forget about what’s happened in the past and come with a 0-0 mindset the rest of the way.

Goff Explains How Lions Can Fix Red Zone Woes

So how will the Lions improve and find a win? As most people know, finding a way to execute in the red zone better would be a good start as it relates to finding points. Goff is no different in believing that as a key, so how can the Lions do better in the red zone? As Goff told the media, finding a way to avoid penalties and stay on track is key.

“Probably the same stuff that needs to change here for overall success. Typically positive gains and staying on track will result in points in the red zone and touchdowns,” Goff said. “I think the biggest killer is penalties. (When) you’re first and goal on the nine and then first and goal on the 19, it’s tough. I don’t know how many times we’ve done that to ourselves, but I’m sure a couple. So, just eliminating self-inflicted wounds and staying on track.”

A better red zone effort will go a long way for the Lions in terms of being able to score enough to win these matchups.

Goff Looking for Strong Finish to 2021 Season

To say things haven’t gone as planned so far for Goff in Detroit would be a bit of an understatement. The quarterback has been devoid of multiple weapons at wideout this year, and has had a re-shuffled offensive line blocking for him. That has led to some struggles for the offense overall and for Goff personally. Thus far this year, Goff has only managed to put up 1,995 passing yards, 8 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Those numbers aren’t overwhelming considering what Goff has done in his past, and have led to questions about whether or not he will be the quarterback moving forward for the team.

With all of this in mind, Goff would love nothing more than a strong finish to the season personally and for the team. If the quarterback is able to pull his stats up a bit and win a few games, that could give fans a better indication that he will be a guy they can depend on in 2021 and perhaps beyond as well.

Should that happen, Goff and the Lions might only have their well-timed bye week to thank in the end.

