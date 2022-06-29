Wild Jared Goff Career Stat Shows His Immense Potential With Lions

Most assume the Detroit Lions will simply move on from Jared Goff in the future, but the situation might not be that cut and dry when all is said and done.

Not only does Goff have the inside track to the Detroit job for 2022 with a team that seems committed to building around him, but he’s also got some solid career stats to fall back on that prove his overall talent.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Though they faced off in a Super Bowl in 2019, few people would ever dare lump Goff and Tom Brady in the same category. Lucky enough, though, some intriguing statistics from league circles in the last handful of seasons take care of that in a big way.

Only two QB have 45+ wins and 20,000+ Pass Yards over the last 5 seasons ▪️Tom Brady

▪️Jared Goff pic.twitter.com/bH4b5PFGKN — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) June 29, 2022

“Only two QB have 45+ wins and 20,000+ Pass Yards over the last 5 seasons: Tom Brady, Jared Goff,” the site tweeted.

It’s quite a stat which proves how good both players are. While the Lions have struggled to win games, the hope is Goff can be just the guy to flip the script and turn that corner into the future. Clearly, as this proves, he is more than capable of getting this done given he has already proven his worth on the field before.

All that is left to see in Detroit is if Goff can re-discover some of the magic that has made him so good before.

Goff Has Chance to Re-Write Career During 2022

This coming season is huge for Goff for more than just one reason. The quarterback got off to a rocky start in Detroit during the 2021 season, and many folks have given up on him being the long-term answer as a result. Most are choosing to look forward and think about who Goff’s replacement will be in 2023, but the way the Lions have handled things shows they will be giving Goff the first crack at locking down the job both now and in the near future. This offseason, Detroit did a nice job adding players like DJ Chark and Jameson Williams to beef up the offense. Additionally, they will hope that health to key figures like D’Andre Swift and T.J. Hockenson in addition to lineman like Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow will help Goff in turning over a new leaf. Already, word is out that the quarterback looks sharp and engaged within a new offense he should feel comfort with.

As the stat above shows, Goff is a capable quarterback who can win plenty of games and pile up the stats when he has the right teammates around him helping to support him. 2022 will be a huge season to see which direction Goff manages to go.

Goff’s Career Stats & Highlights

If there’s a reason to think Goff might be a bit better than many expect starting this season, it’s his production during his career to this point. Clearly, Detroit isn’t just getting a pair of first-round draft picks and a third-round pick, they are getting a quarterback who was in the Super Bowl just two years ago. Goff, a former top pick himself in 2016 out of Cal, has been a dependable player who has won plenty of big games in his career in the rough and tumble NFC West. So far, he’s thrown 126 touchdowns, 63 interceptions, 21,416 passing yards and has been a two-time Pro Bowler in 2017 and 2018. Here’s his work last year in Detroit:

Play

Jared Goff | 2021 Highlights Second Channel: youtube.com/channel/UC8n8qjtOWK1j3tFiZAeeZ4Q Instagram: instagram.com/justin_stewart_5/ Twitter: twitter.com/j_stew55 ——————————————————————————————————- *I do not own any of the footage or audio in this, it belongs to the NFL and the copyright owner of the song. I make the videos for entertainment purposes only* #NFL #JaredGoff #AmericanFootball #Rams #Highlights 2022-02-04T19:00:07Z

Now, it’s on Goff to step up and prove that he can still be a quality quarterback in the NFL. At the very least, he has the stats and track record to prove how that could be the case.

READ NEXT: Lions Star ‘Next in Line’ for Big Money Extension