Kelly Stafford Makes Prediction for Jared Goff’s Career With Lions

The Detroit Lions have agreed to ship Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and a pick haul, and analysis about the move has been everywhere since the future deal was announced over the weekend.

One place there hasn’t been much reaction has been the parties themselves. Goff has admitted that he’s ready for a fresh start, but for the most part, there’s been silence on the Stafford end of things until a very interesting comment surfaced over the weekend.

Kelly Stafford, who shared her sadness to be leaving the Lions and Michigan when news was revealed a few weeks back that the team and Stafford would be parting ways, hasn’t said much since the rumored trade went down, other than to show her excitement for her husband heading toward Los Angeles for a new start.

One thing she did do, though, was quickly throw her support Jared Goff’s way. Unsolicited on a Lions fan Instagram, Stafford chimed in and said that she believes Goff is going to do amazing things for Detroit and the Lions.

Here’s a look:

Really cool nod from Kelly Stafford to Jared Goff pic.twitter.com/DvUYC82FMS — Wolverine 🏀 13-1 (@Detroit_Szn) January 31, 2021

It’s a class move for Stafford, who had her ups and downs with Lions fans during her run in Detroit. Certainly, it’s nice to see her getting behind the man who will take her husband’s job eventually, at least for the short term.

Lions Did Matthew Stafford Favor With Trade

Sine the trade happened, the word has been how amicable the divorce was between the Lions and Stafford. He preferred to go west, and the Lions found a willing trade partner and also managed to get the best possible deal for them as well. Things like this can certainly improve the relationship between a player and his team, so Stafford will likely remain positive about the Lions even after their departure. That’s good news considering the hard feelings many players have seemed to feel amid their Detroit exits lately. It seems that a major focus of the new front office and ownership has been to keep players happy.

Keeping Stafford happy didn’t have to be done, but it’s clear it might benefit the Lions when all is said and done as much as the Stafford family.

Follow the Heavy on Lions Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Detroit!

What Lions Get With Jared Goff

Detroit isn’t just getting a pair of first-round draft picks and a third-round pick, they are getting a quarterback who was in the Super Bowl just two years ago. Goff, a former top pick himself in 2016 out of Cal, has been a dependable player who has won plenty of big games in his career in the rough and tumble NFC West. So far, he’s thrown 107 touchdowns, 55 interceptions, 18,171 yards and has been a two-time Pro Bowler in 2017 and 2018.

Obviously, Goff has had a better defense to work with than Stafford, which has obviously helped him big time. Still, it’s hard to ignore some of the impressive wins he has been able to put together. Just this postseason, the Rams won a huge road game against the Seattle Seahawks in which Goff was pressed into duty with a thumb injury and delivered a solid performance when the team needed him the most.

Goff will have a major cheering section already when he gets to Detroit, but it’s clear the Stafford family could merely be a part of that when all is said and done.

READ NEXT: Lions Reportedly Turned Down Intriguing Matthew Stafford Packages