Super Bowl Winning Coach Praises Lions Trade for Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions have added Jared Goff in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams, and most are acting as the 26 year-old was merely a throw-in for the Lions.

That might not be the case whatsoever, though. It’s clear that even in spite of his troubles, Goff is still a very talented quarterback. The youngster has already been to a Super Bowl and has a 6-5 record in the postseason. Those victories are far and away better than anything a Lions quarterback has accomplished since arguably Bobby Layne.

As a result, not everyone is so sure that Goff will end up a failure or out of Detroit Super Bowl winning head coach Tony Dungy sees a player in Goff that is still talented, which is why he thinks the Lions made the move to nab Goff when all is said and done.

Dungy believes new Lions general manager Brad Holmes may love what he sees in Goff, and if the quarterback can be a foundational piece, the trade becomes a great one for the Lions in the end.

People are saying Rams gave extra to get out of Jared Goff’s big contract but Lions GM Brad Holmes was with LA when they drafted Goff. He may believe in him & feel Lions are getting a 26 yr old who’s been to a SB & will grow into a franchise QB. If that happens its a GREAT deal pic.twitter.com/8loUMosQej — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) January 31, 2021

Most of this will hinge on what happens to Goff and what the Lions do with the draft picks, but there is no reason that Dungy can’t be right. Detroit would not have taken on Goff if they didn’t have some sort of fundamental belief in his talent thus far during his career. The knowledge Holmes has on Goff is likely better than many considering he worked within the organization for a long time. As a result, there’s no reason the team can’t benefit both from the draft picks and Goff himself both now and later.

Given all he’s seen in the league, Dungy’s take could be spot-on.

Dan Campbell Excited for Jared Goff

After the move to deal for Goff was made, the Lions wasted little time reacting as an organization. According to Jeff Darlington of ESPN, coach Dan Campbell is fired up to have Goff in the mix, and he is part of the plan moving forward at the quarterback position.

Just talked to Jared Goff — he has already spoken to Lions coach Dan Campbell and several other members of the Lions’ staff. Based on those conversations, they very clearly view him as their starter moving forward. Physical coming soon. Sounds like they’re fired up to have him. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 31, 2021

Goff being thought of as the potential starter is not a surprise considering the quarterback’s talent and obvious ability level. He’s been a starter for a long time before, and the Lions could draft a player and have him compete with Goff if they want either this year or next year.

It’s clear the Lions aren’t going to simply move on from Goff immediately, which is no surprise.

What Lions Get With Jared Goff

Detroit isn’t just getting a pair of first-round draft picks and a third-round pick, they are getting a quarterback who was in the Super Bowl just two years ago. Goff, a former top pick himself in 2016 out of Cal, has been a dependable player who has won plenty of big games in his career in the rough and tumble NFC West. So far, he’s thrown 107 touchdowns, 55 interceptions, 18,171 yards and has been a two-time Pro Bowler in 2017 and 2018.

Obviously, Goff has had a better defense to work with than Stafford, which has obviously helped him big time. Still, it’s hard to ignore some of the impressive wins he has been able to put together. Just this postseason, the Rams won a huge road game against the Seattle Seahawks in which Goff was pressed into duty with a thumb injury and delivered a solid performance when the team needed him the most.

Detroit might be set to benefit in a sneaky way from the Goff addition, and it’s something Dungy and plenty of others are keen to.

