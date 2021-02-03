‘Ready to Attack:’ Jared Goff Reveals First Statement to Lions Fans

The Detroit Lions struck to reveal they’d be dealing for Jared Goff over the weekend, and ever since, it’s been quiet as it relates to the quarterback.

Goff, however, has broken some of that silence finally with a social media post in which he thanked Los Angeles and the Rams for the last five seasons while also looking forward to his next chapter in Detroit.

Here’s a look at what he had to say:

Perhaps most notably from the Detroit perspective is the fact that Goff says he’s excited and ready to attack the new opportunity he’s been given. From that standpoint, it certainly seems as if the Lions’ new quarterback is ready to prove some doubters wrong. Given the abrupt and strange nature of his exit from the Rams, Goff could come in extra motivated to make something of his new chance with the Lions.

It’s nice to see Goff turning the page and nice to see him giving a shout-out to his eventual new city in the process.

Jared Goff Has Major Opportunity With Lions

Not only can Goff prove some of his own doubters wrong, but he can take the next steps forward in his own career with a solid showing once he gets to Detroit. At 26, Goff has already accomplished more than most Lions quarterbacks with a 6-5 playoff record, a Super Bowl appearance and an NFC Championship game victory.

Following Stafford won’t be an easy task given how dependable and reliable the quarterback was during his time in the Motor City, but given the Rams wanted to dump Goff and how badly the Lions wanted to pick him up, there seems to be a chance for him to flip the script here and perhaps become one of the more accomplished Detroit quarterbacks in terms of wins ever.

Many think the Lions should still look to drafting a quarterback and they can certainly look for help at the spot in this draft and future drafts. Even such, it’s hard to ignore Goff’s presence under center given what he’s already done in the NFL.

Jared Goff Excited to Be Wanted by Lions

So what does Goff think about the trade specifically outside of the statement? He’s pretty excited so far to go to a place that actually wants him and his abilities for their team. Speaking to NFL Network’s Mike Silver after the reported deal was revealed, Goff admitted to excitement over a fresh start with a new city.

I spoke to Jared Goff after he was traded to the Lions. He told me, "I'm just excited to be somewhere that I know wants me and appreciates me." Column coming later today, and we'll have more on @nflnetwork at 6 p.m. Eastern/3 p.m. Pacific @AroundTheNFL — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 31, 2021

As he also said, he’s excited to help in taking the Lions to the next step, as well as working with Dan Campbell and members of the coaching staff.

More from Jared Goff: He feels like he's the right guy to take the Lions where they want to go. "I’m moving forward and couldn’t be more excited to build a winner there. I’m excited about Dan (Campbell) and the whole staff." Column to come. @nflnetwork @AroundTheNFL @Lions — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 31, 2021

Goff’s relationship was strained with the Rams as well as their coaching staff late in the season, which came to a head when the staff admitted he was temporarily their quarterback, making clear a move was being explored on the market. It’s clear that the relationship between Goff and the Rams was over, and the Lions swooped in and managed to give the quarterback a quality landing spot.

With Brad Holmes in the mix as well as others he knows from his time in Los Angeles, it’s possible the pieces are in place for Goff to make those predictions a reality and turn over a new leaf on his career. Plenty is left to help in determining that, but it’s clear Goff is not lacking for confidence upon reaching his new city.

