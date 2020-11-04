Lions Place Key Defender on COVID-19 Reserve List

The Detroit Lions have remained healthy through the season, but they have a brand new COVID-19 concern on their roster in the form of Jarrad Davis.

Tuesday, the Lions placed Davis on the COVID-19/Reserve list. Being placed on the list doesn’t mean Davis has the coronavirus of course, but he could have been exposed to someone who was infected and now has to be monitored for symptoms.

The #Lions have placed LB Jarrad Davis on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/sDh4ZNfygh — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 3, 2020

The Lions continue to struggle with health, and now the COVID-19 issue adds a new wrinkle to that mix. Detroit was already expected to be without Kenny Golladay and Trey Flowers in Week 9 and have not been able to get Desmond Trufant back in the mix after he sustained a hamstring injury early in the season.

The issues of Davis only compounds this fact for the team, and they will have to face down the injury troubles as well as potential illness playing out starting this week.

Lions Have Avoided COVID-19 During 2020

The Lions have had a very clean season halfway through in terms of their own abilities to keep healthy. Earlier this season, the team had multiple players on the COVID list early in training camp, but managed to get everyone healthy in order to start the season on time and clean. Perhaps the team’s most notable COVID-19 case was one that didn’t even materialize, as Matthew Stafford tested positive and then was quickly deemed a false positive by the league, drawing a strong response.

The hope now is the Lions can keep Davis healthy as well as the rest of their team. It will be interesting to see in the coming days if the Lions have any more positive tests, who is positive and what plays out with that.

Jarrad Davis Stats

Davis joined the Lions in the 2017 first round out of Florida, and was mentioned as a player who could make a quick impact in the league. It hasn’t happened that way for Davis yet, considering he has 270 tackles and 10 sacks in his career. This season alone, Davis has just 18 tackles to his credit. Detroit’s trio of Jamie Collins, Christian Jones and Jahlani Tavai has more than that combined, showing the more active role they’ve received within the defense ahead of Davis this year.

This season, Davis hasn’t performed and seen the field a lot for the team, but the hope is he can come back to the roster soon completely healthy so that the team has him for the future. He’s had a decent role with the team as a rusher at this point and a player who plugs in and is able to also play on special teams.

There had been some question whether or not Davis would be traded at the deadline, but there was no movement with him and he stuck with the Lions. Now, he will have to get healthy in the coming weeks and hope his teammates are able to stay healthy as well after this latest round of news.

