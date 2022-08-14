Jarrad Davis Praised for Flawless Play During Lions Preseason Game

When Jarrad Davis returned to the Detroit Lions, many folks likely weren’t sure what to expect out of the linebacker.

Davis had disappointed in his first stint with the team, but it has quickly become clear since he left that he may have been used improperly the first time around. Armed with some veteran savvy, Davis has returned and has started to put on a show.

In Detroit’s first preseason game, Davis was a reliable force, and looked like a player who could be primed for a role with the team this year. That didn’t just appear to the naked eye, but to the experts as well.

Pro Football Focus writer Sam Monson recapped the game, and one of his takeaways was the emergence of Davis during the night. As he pointed out, Davis played the most snaps of any Lions player and didn’t allow a completed pass.

“Jarrad Davis played 25 snaps to lead the Lions’ linebackers. He didn’t allow a completion into his coverage and forced an incompletion,” Monson wrote in the piece.

Davis taking this kind of major step forward for the Lions is notable. If he can be a solid role player for the defense, the team can be even more dangerous this season.

Already, this is a good first step for his return to the Motor City.

Davis Having Solid Camp Performance

The performance that drew attention from Pro Football Focus was merely a continuation for Davis this offseason. Early in camp, he has caught attention for what he has been able to do.

A week ago in camp, Davis made a nice interception which caught everyone’s attention. On the play, he showed the kind of instincts that could serve him and the Lions well this season:

Davis was all over the field making his presence felt during the preseason opener, both with regards to the run as well as the pass. It seems as if Davis is a wily veteran now, and should make the team to continue to impact the defense.

He looked good upon his return engagement for the Lions, and that could lead to a bigger role in the future.

Davis’s Career Stats & Highlights

Davis always brings it on the field in terms of energy and passion, and that’s something he has done since he played in college with the Florida Gators

During a career in Gainesville, Davis while put up 201 tackles and 5.5 sacks in Gainesville. Known as one of the best tacklers and leaders in his class when he came out, Davis has always had the tools to be a solid NFL player, but has yet to get comfortable. Perhaps he can find a home in Detroit again with his aggressive play and more consistency.

Though he wasn’t always elite or a star, he has played at a high level in the league before like the tape shows:

At times, Davis can be his own worst enemy in terms of pursuit and in coverage, but his speed and passion can be an advantage for him. One of his last years in Detroit, Davis was best at rushing the passer. He put up 63 tackles and 2 sacks in the 2019 season for the Lions. As a whole in his career, Davis has 330 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 7 forced fumbles and 1 interception.

Davis might be on track to make an impact for the Lions again in 2022, and if that is the case, he might have his first preseason game to thank.

