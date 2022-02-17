Jason Cabinda Proves Why Players Could Flock to Lions for Dan Campbell

The Detroit Lions re-signed fullback Jason Cabinda to a brand new contract, and that move will likely begin what figures to be another major offseason overhaul of the team.

A big way the Lions will focus on getting better is through the NFL draft. Not every single draft pick will pan out, however, which means the free agency market ends up being just as important for a team like Detroit along the way. It allows the Lions another separate avenue with which to operate that could push them back into contention a bit quicker.

One problem has persisted, though. Are the Lions a desirable location? Many have answered no through the years thanks to the rust belt footprint and weather with which the team operates around. Now, however, the team could be creating a major advantage with Dan Campbell as head coach.

As Cabinda explained, his connection with Campbell was a big reason he was in a hurry to get a deal done to return, because he’s never enjoyed an experience before quite like playing for a boss like Campbell. As he explained to the media on Thursday, February 17 after signing his deal, Campbell is a special coach for the players.





“To me, I’ve really never had a coach where I can look him in the eye and I know he would go to battle with me. Like I know for a fact coach Campbell would put those pads on and go out with us and play if he could, and that means a lot to me because he’s been in our shoes,” Cabinda told the media. “He knows the grind, he knows the pain, he knows what it feels like after gains for your body to be beat up so you know when he speaks to you, there’s another level of intensity, another level of locking (in) that you have because there’s just a high level of respect for a man like that. To be able to have a coach like that leading us, I mean it’s like having the freaking the lead general of the army leading you into a war. That’s what it feels like, so I’m super, super happy that he’s our coach and he’s been fantastic for us. Very, very motivational, all those things that you look for in a coach so I’m excited to continue working with coach Campbell.”

With free agency slated to open in exactly one month on March 16, Cabinda’s words could serve as a major recruiting pitch even if they weren’t intended that way. It’s clear the fullback loves playing for Campbell and appreciates his style. Many players have said that the coach resonated well with the locker room, but Cabinda’s quote on the matter proves how deeply this is the case.

When he came to the Lions, Campbell spoke and seemed to bring instant credibility. Now, the players have bought in completely, and words like Cabinda’s will help the Lions sell themselves this year on the open market. Not only does the team have the prospect of becoming one of the better young rosters in the league, but players have a respected head coach to play for when they get there. Those are some massive selling points for the franchise.

A player like Cabinda finding a role and loving his coaching staff as well as his team could show others the path in Detroit, and could represent a true watershed moment for the franchise.

That’s not half bad for a one-time linebacker turned fullback.

Cabinda Gives Shoutout to Lions Fans, Sets Super Bowl Goal

Immediately after the Lions re-signed Cabinda on Thursday, the fullback took over the team’s Twitter account and gave a special bit of love to the Detroit fanbase. As Cabinda said, he’s sticking around Detroit for the near future and also wants to make sure fans know how serious he is about chasing down a big goal for the team while he is still in town.

“What’s going on Detroit? This is Jason Cabinda, your fullback man. Just wanted to let you guys know I’ll be here another couple of years. I just signed,” he said. “Just wanted to let you know. Super excited to be here, super excited to make a run for this Super Bowl baby. One Pride!”

This offseason, multiple other Lions including Amon-Ra St. Brown and Alim McNeill have also spoken openly about a Super Bowl goal. This helps prove it isn’t just lip service as usual for the team. The Lions want to find a way to crack the Super Bowl and do some big winning of their own in the future. That is simply yet another fact which could prove irresistible for top free agents. Despite a 3-13-1 record in 2021, the Lions and Cabinda are continuing to dream big for the future.

Cabinda’s Stats & Highlights

In terms of Cabinda, he’s the kind of player who can be counted on to continue to lead the way for the team moving forward, which is why this deal was likely very easy for the team to finish off. A converted linebacker, Cabinda has embraced the role that he has been given on special teams and done a great job for the Lions and their roster. He has shown toughness in the trenches as well as durability and an openness to embrace a new position. While Cabinda hasn’t put up huge stats at fullback with only 23 career yards on 3 rushing attempts, he is helping to lead the way for Detroit’s ground attack, which has been solid at times this year. Prior to his play at fullback, Cabinda was a linebacker in the league, where he put up 35 total tackles.

Not only did Cabinda embrace a move to the offensive side of the ball after coming to Detroit, but he embraced a new role for himself as well. His hard work and acceptance of that role has earned him a new contract in Detroit, and he might not be the last free agent to be pondering a jump to the Motor City.

