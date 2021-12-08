Community-Centered Lions’ Fullback Receives Major NFL Award Honor

The Detroit Lions have some remarkable players and people on the roster, so identifying which player should be the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award nominee was likely a tough duty for 2021.

Fortunately, there was one man who stood out above the rest, and it was fullback Jason Cabinda. Cabinda was named the team’s nominee for the NFL award on Tuesday, December 7, and it was a major honor for the player who has set a high standard for his work off the field and his play on the field in recent seasons with Detroit.

The Lions proudly revealed Cabinda as their nominee, and displayed it for the world on Twitter:

.@jasoncabinda is the Lions' nominee for this year's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by @Nationwide. The honor recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities, as well as excellence on the field. Read more: https://t.co/h1vodu2mhF pic.twitter.com/RjuHgCj82Y — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 7, 2021

Cabinda’s nomination is a special one for the Lions considering how hands-on he has been in the community, and specifically with regards to helping local schools in Metro Detroit. Cabinda has focused on book drives and reading within the community in Davison, and also has placed an emphasis on good attendance within the district. Cabinda is also active in the Detroit Lions Academy, an alternative middle school that provides opportunities for overage students to safely learn. He is also a key figure for the team’s Detroit Lions Inspire Change movement, which helps him stand out as a social justice champion on the team.

Add it all up and Cabinda is a perfect choice thanks to how well he stays engaged with important off-field events.

Walter Payton Man of the Year Award Explained

Getting nominated for the award is a major thrill and honor for a player in the NFL, because the award bears the name of Walter Payton, one of the league’s great players and great humanitarians. The award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field and on-field excellence according to the league.

The 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year winner for the league will be announced during the NFL Honors show on the Thursday before Super Bowl LVI. Prior to that, finalists will be revealed.

Cabinda, like all other league nominees, will receive up to a $40,000 donation to their favorite charity. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to their favorite charity. Obviously, Cabinda has already won just by being nominated, but it would be special for him to take home the award and the massive check that comes with it.

Cabinda’s Stats & Highlights

A converted linebacker, Cabinda has embraced the role that he has been given on special teams and done a great job for the Lions and their roster. He has shown toughness in the trenches as well as durability and an openness to embrace a new position. While Cabinda hasn’t put up huge stats at fullback with only 23 career yards on 3 rushing attempts, he is helping to lead the way for Detroit’s ground attack, which has been solid at times this year. Prior to his play at fullback, Cabinda was a linebacker in the league, where he put up 35 total tackles.

Here’s some of his highlights from college playing defense at Penn State:





Play



Jason Cabinda Career Highlights ᴴᴰ || Penn State LB #40 Cabinda had a great career at Penn State and was a leader on and off the field. Cabinda’s Senior Season Highlights: m.youtube.com/watch?v=Fcl_k9lcHbA Cabinda’s PSU bio: gopsusports.com/sports/m-footbl/mtt/jason_cabinda_905741.html Like, Comment, and Subscribe for More! Comment any suggestions for songs to use or videos to make and I’ll do my best to do all of them! Follow my… 2018-03-13T21:42:16Z

Not only did Cabinda embrace a move to the offensive side of the ball after coming to Detroit, but he embraced the community as well. As a result, he has the distinct honor of being a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for the team.

