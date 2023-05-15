Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs Claps Back at Media Criticism

The Detroit Lions surprised NFL pundits with the selection of running back Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 overall in the 2023 NFL draft. In response, criticism over the pick has swirled around the Lions for the past few weeks.

Gibbs may be a little bit tired of hearing about it.

The former Alabama running back responded strongly to the criticism when speaking to the media on May 13.

“Everybody is entitled to their opinion,” Gibbs told the media during Lions rookie minicamp. “I really don’t care.”

ESPN’s Eric Woodyard described Gibbs’ response as brushing off his critics “with a calm demeanor.”

Regardless, the criticism over Detroit’s pick of Gibbs has continued. On May 14, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine ranked the Lions’ selection of the running back at No. 12 as one of the seven worst decisions of the 2023 NFL offseason.

Media Ripping Lions Over Jahmyr Gibbs Selection at No. 12

Piling on the Lions for selecting Gibbs too early has been a popular move in the NFL media since the draft.

Pro Football Focus’ Gordon McGuinness called Gibbs the biggest reach in the first round of the 2023 draft.

Likewise, The 33rd Team scouting department labeled choosing Gibbs at No. 12 one of the biggest reaches in the class.

All three media pundits criticized the Lions selecting Gibbs because of “positional value.” Ballentine continued to hammer that idea even after the running back addressed his critics on May 13.

“This isn’t about Jahmyr Gibbs. This is about opportunity cost,” wrote Ballentine on May 14.

“Gibbs is an excellent running back prospect. He was the second running back on our big board and the 31st player overall. He even fits in well with the gap-run-heavy system the Lions have in place.

“The problem with drafting Gibbs doesn’t lie in whether he’ll be successful, it’s the fact that Lions missed out on the opportunity to add someone else at a premium position with the 12th pick.”

Ballentine argued that the Lions offensive line has grown into such a strong unit that it wasn’t necessary to make running back a huge priority this offseason.

But not only did the Lions draft Gibbs, they also signed veteran David Montgomery to a three-year, $18 million contract.

It sounds like Gibbs could win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and put together a strong career, and yet, some NFL pundits would still be critical of the Lions drafting Gibbs.

Because, simply put, running back wasn’t the team’s biggest need.

Gibbs Suffers Minor Injury at Rookie Minicamp

The No. 12 overall pick wasn’t able to fully participant at the team’s rookie minicamp. That’s because he sustained an ankle injury on May 12.

However, the organization considers the ailment minor. Lions assistant general manager Ray Agnew said the team held him out of practice as a precaution.

“He had a little tweak, but no big issue, he’ll be fine,” Agnew told Woodyard. “We’re just being safe with him.”

Gibbs may have work to do to prove his worth as the No. 12 overall pick, but he’s already impressing his rookie teammates. Third-round pick and quarterback Hendon Hooker called Gibbs “special.”

Second-round selection and tight end Sam LaPorta said he “can’t wait to block” for Gibbs.

With the choice of Gibbs, the Lions drafted a running back in the top 12 for the first time since Barry Sanders in 1989.