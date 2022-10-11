Key Defender Labeled Lions’ Top Breakout Player Thus Far in 2022

The Detroit Lions have been enduring a tough season on the field, but it hasn’t dampened the play of multiple top players this year.

Though the team’s defense has been beaten up a bit, they’ve still seen a few positives, one of which has been the play of Jeff Okudah. The cornerback has stepped up and asserted himself after a questionable few seasons early in his career.

Now, as a result, Okudah is getting some major love for what he’s been able to do so far. The Athletic put together a list of the breakout players for the 2022 season so far from their beat writers, and Okudah was the pick.

Colton Pouncey, a Lions writer for the site, picked Okudah for this honor and said that he was going to be the selection for the team due to what he has been able to do.

“After all the talk throughout the offseason, we just needed to see how he performed against NFL competition. Now that he has a few games under his belt, it’s safe to say he’s been Detroit’s best corner this year and has the look of a guy who can be a solid starter going forward,” Pouncey wrote.

The Lions have seen poor play on the back end, but not from Okudah. He’s proving himself in a major way, and is looking like he has put himself back on a fantastic trajectory for the future.

2022 Season Was Vital for Okudah

Entering into the season, there was a firm chance that Okudah was going to be a player on the bubble for the Lions. Things could have gone either way for the team with Okudah, but he has stepped up and delivered.

Before the season began, Pro Football Focus writer Ben Linsey took a look at breaking down Detroit’s roster as part of a larger league analysis, and found Okudah to be vital.

Linsey called Okudah Detroit’s x-factor for the season, and admitted his injury-riddled and inconsistent past is a reason why.

“Okudah looked like a can’t-miss prospect coming out of Ohio State given his size, skill set and production, but he hasn’t lived up to his reputation through two seasons. Detroit will be hoping that changes for a healthy Okudah this season,” he wrote.

If Okudah can turn things around, that would be ideal news for the Lions this year. While Okudah has played well, his group has struggled as a whole. That hasn’t dampened what he’s been able to do, however.

Okudah Locking Down Top Targets This Year

While his work in Week 3 may end up the most impressive of the young season so far, Okudah has been great no matter who he has lined up against.

In Week 1 of the season, Okudah shadowed Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith. Smith got nothing done offensively against the Lions. During Week 2, Okudah put Washington wideout Terry McLaurin in the defensive straight jacket. All of that foreshadowed what he was able to do against Jefferson.

During Week 4, Okudah was picked on a bit by DK Metcalf, but that hasn’t dampened what has been a fantastic season thus far.

During college, Okudah was known as a true shut-down cornerback, and while he never got to show that much early in his career, it seems he is finally coming into his own with a solid career trajectory.

At this point, he’s seen as one of the top breakout players in the league for 2022.

