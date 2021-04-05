Lions Rookie Reveals New Jersey Number for 2021 Season

When the 2021 season begins, Jeff Okudah is no longer a rookie for the Detroit Lions, and now that he has a year under his belt, Okudah has a major chance to be able to impact the game in a much bigger way.

Last season, Okudah looked out of sorts as a rookie, and will be looking turn around his play in a big way on the field. He’ll try to do that with a brand new number when the season eventually begins.

This past weekend, Okudah showed off a photo of a new jersey boasting his new number 23.

What’s the reason for the switch? Likely the fact that Jamaal Williams came to the team and wanted number 30, which is what Okudah wore last year. Williams wore 30 with the Packers, so it only makes sense that he would want to wear the same in Detroit.

In college, Okudah wore 1 at Ohio State, so now he will get a chance to get a new number and a new start for a new season.

Okudah Following Number Trend for Famous Former Lions Corner

If switching from 30 to 23 seems familiar, that’s because this was a move that has played out recently. When Darius Slay was a rookie in 2013, he wore 30 and struggled on the field. A year later, he switched to 23 and managed to get his career off to a great start thereafter. From that point on, Slay made 23 his number when in the Motor City, and wore it until he was traded last offseason.

After Slay left, the team didn’t hesitate to give the number away, and Desmond Trufant briefly wore it in 2020. Trufant is off the roster, though, and now Okudah will get a chance to settle into the number and make it his.

Why Jeff Okudah Can Improve for Lions

If there’s one thing that can be said, it’s Okudah will get back in the lab and try to improve quickly from the messes he has seen this past season. Entering the 2020 draft, Okudah was described as a football junkie by his Ohio State coaches Okudah isn’t likely to burn the tape from his rookie debut season on the field, but rather use it to improve and study it intently to find out what he can do better. It’s likely he will be even more frustrated by his debut this season than the angriest fans will be.

Last offseason, Okudah was said to already be studying wideouts he will match wits with routinely such as Davante Adams. Natrually, Adams burned him this season, but Okudah was learning on the job, so the reality was things would always get worse before they got better. In time, as Okudah gains more confidence and understands the league more, some modest strides could be expected to be made. Coaching could also help him accomplish this faster.

The significant bet is Okudah will improve greatly in time following what was a rough debut in 2021

Perhaps a new number is all he needs in order to help turn over a new leaf.

