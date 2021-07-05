Important Lions Defender Said to Have Star Potential This Season

The Detroit Lions don’t often develop star players in the defensive backfield, but it’s possible that they can have such a player on their roster right now.

While Jeff Okudah didn’t make many positive headlines for his rookie play in 2020, that could all be set to change this coming season when things get going on the field. Okudah struggled in his adjustment to the league, but while that’s true, it’s also true that he has plenty of talent and potential.

Already, many have thrown the bust label on Okudah, but that could be premature at least in the mind of one analyst. Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski

Obviously, Okudah being on a list with so many solid NFL players is a huge plus, and it shows the fact that he does still have plenty of talent to rely on. Okudah will have to show he can develop in order to crack this list as well as put up some numbers, but a new coaching staff could be primed to get his best football out of him.

Okudah Called Lions’ Biggest X-Factor

While so much of the focus always tends to be on the players who are a major factor, how about ones who’s play might quietly be the difference for the team in the end? Recently, Pro Football Focus looked at breaking down NFL rosters and provided an x-factor for every team this coming season

As part of this rating, writer Ben Linsey placed the team in 31st position which was second-worst in the league, but also called out Okudah as a potential x-factor for the team that could turn things around.

He wrote:

“Jeff Okudah was supposed to be one of the prospects in last year’s draft class who was too good to fail. The size, athletic traits and production were all near-ideal coming out of Ohio State. Yet Okudah struggled as a rookie. His 2.3 yards allowed per coverage snap were the most of any qualifying cornerback in the NFL last season, and he had issues through injuries and Matt Patricia’s defensive scheme en route to a 30.9 coverage grade. The talent is still there. The Lions are just hoping it starts to show in 2021.”

If Okudah rounded into form, it might be a situation not unlike what Detroit saw play out with Darius Slay a few years back. After struggling as a rookie, Slay came into his own the next few seasons and developed enough to help the Lions defense become solid. That’s the hope here for Okudah as he tries to rejuvenate his own career early on.

Okudah’s Rookie Stats

The rookie season wasn’t phenomenal statistically for Okudah, who only put up 47 tackles, 2 passes defended and 1 interception in 2020. The cornerback fought injury most of his rookie season and was never completely right, and also may have never felt comfortable with the coaching he was being given by Matt Patricia and company. As a result, Okudah struggled as a rookie and was often picked on by the opposition leading to some rough days on the field like he experienced early in the season in Green Bay. The stats didn’t show a player primed to make a huge impact, but it’s more than possible that Okudah can turn this around quickly this season and have a much better showing. If he could be around 80 tackles and have closer to 5 interceptions in 2021, that would have to be seen as some huge strides forward and a major positive.

If Okudah could do that and more, it might bode well for his chances of being a star this coming season and in the future.

