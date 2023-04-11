Former Lions CB Jeff Okudah Offers Intriguing Response to Major Trade

The Detroit Lions shook up a sleepy period just ahead of the NFL draft with a major trade, shipping out cornerback Jeff Okudah for a fifth-round selection.

After the move to trade Okudah was revealed, reaction from across the league began to fly in. While there were plenty of takes about the implications on the field and off, the most interesting part to note may have been what Okudah himself was thinking.

Fortunately, he provided an almost immediate answer. Okudah seems to be pretty happy about the chance for a fresh start, which he proved with his first post following the news breaking.

Okudah hopped on Twitter, and shared a smirking face on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 11 in reaction to the deal playing out.

😏 — Jeff Okudah (@jeffokudah) April 11, 2023

Okudah would finish with 73 tackles, one interception, one touchdown, seven passes defended and one forced fumble in 15 games played with 15 starts. Though he was benched at the end of the year, these were far and away the best numbers that Okudah has put up to this point in his career.

Fighting through with shoulder, groin and Achilles injuries, Okudah has struggled to see the field and has only posted 124 tackles and two interceptions in his career. In Atlanta, Okudah will get a chance to be a featured piece on defense along with cornerback A.J. Terrell.

Had he stayed with the Lions, Okudah may have had to fight off major competition. Detroit had signed Cameron Sutton, Emmanuel Moseley and C.J. Gardner-Johnson to play roles in their backfield this year. This may have left him without a stable home.

Knowing this, it isn’t a surprise to see Okudah’s strong reaction to the news following the trade playing out, and perhaps he’s happy to be getting a fresh start.

Jeff Okudah’s Lions Teammates React to Trade

Okudah wasn’t the only one who had a take on the massive trade in the moment. Plenty of his Lions teammates seemed surprised if not intrigued by the news.

Perhaps the funniest response came from Detroit wideout Jameson Williams, who knew Okudah from his brief stint at Ohio State prior to transferring to Alabama. As Williams said, he needs to switch off

I need that uno back !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! PLZ — jamo (@bigsgjamo) April 11, 2023

“I need that uno back!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! PLZ,” Williams tweeted after the trade played out.

Cornerback Jerry Jacobs paid tribute to Okudah, sharing a picture of him playing with his former teammate. As he said, he loves Okudah and wants him to keep striving for greatness.

You know what it is wit us brudda 🤞🏾💙 keep striving for greatness love you dawg!!!💯 pic.twitter.com/ftQQwnjmb8 — Jerry Jacobs (@_luhjerry) April 11, 2023

“You know what it is wit us brudda. Keep striving for greatness love you dawg!!!,” Jacobs tweeted.

Another defensive back, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, hopped on Twitter and used a message that Okudah has often sent on social media channels himself, saying “free Jefe.”

“Free Jefe,” Melifonwu tweeted along with a hot pepper emoji.

Much like Melifonwu, safety Kerby Joseph took to Twitter to react, and used Okudah’s chosen emoji, the hot pepper, to pay tribute to his now-former teammate.

It’s clear that Okudah was a well-liked player on the team, even if his former college teammate Williams is already angling to take over his departed number after he has left.

Jeff Okudah Wanted to Land in Atlanta, Deal Amicable

When the move was made to trade Okudah, why the Falcons? It could have been the cornerback’s favorite fit overall, even before he was selected by the Lions in the 2020 draft.

As Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press pointed out, Okudah wanted to land in Atlanta, so that could make this a potentially desirable scenery change for the defender when all is said and done.

The Falcons, fwiw, are the team Jeff Okudah wanted to play for coming out of college. Hopefully the change of scenery treats him well. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) April 11, 2023

“The Falcons, fwiw, are the team Jeff Okudah wanted to play for coming out of college. Hopefully the change of scenery treats him well,” Birkett tweeted.

That fact could prove helpful when considering how the trade came together. As ESPN’s Field Yates wrote in a tweet, the Lions and Falcons came together on an “amicable and productive” negotiation, and the deal can be seen as a win-win for both sides.

Trade: the Falcons are acquiring Lions CB Jeff Okudah, his agent Kevin Conner of @UniSportsMgmt confirmed. Conner articulated that the GMs of the two teams involved – Detroit’s Brad Holmes and Atlanta’s Terry Fontenot – made it a seamless, collaborative process. The… pic.twitter.com/vjSqui79aE — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 11, 2023

“The Falcons are acquiring Lions CB Jeff Okudah, his agent Kevin Conner of

Universal Sports Management confirmed. Conner articulated that the GMs of the two teams involved – Detroit’s Brad Holmes and Atlanta’s Terry Fontenot – made it a seamless, collaborative process. The negotiations were described as amicable and productive throughout, as this deal represents a win-win for both sides. A fresh start for Okudah in Atlanta,” Yates tweeted.

Okudah will get his chance to turn over a new leaf in a city where he previously wished to land. The Lions will get a fifth-round pick to add to their draft coffers. To that end, the deal could be a win-win in the end.

Just another reason that Okudah could be happy with the trade when all is said and done.