Lions’ Jermar Jefferson Has Epic Hurdle in Preseason Finale [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions have a stated goal of getting better at running the football in 2021, and one of their rookies might help them achieve that goal very fast.

Jermar Jefferson hasn’t seen a huge chance to showcase his talent yet this preseason, but Friday night against the Indianapolis Colts, the stage was his and he did not disappoint early and often.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

During Detroit’s 27-17 loss to the Colts, Jefferson was given the majority of the carries of the night at running back, and while he didn’t score a touchdown, he did make a play for the highlight reel that might have ended up as the play of the preseason.

Jefferson hurdled a hapless Colts defender early in the game, and looked a lot like vintage Le’Veon Bell in doing so. Here’s a look at the play:

On the night, Jefferson would end up with 43 yards on 11 rushes, and looked like a player the Lions could count on in a much-improved running back stable. Jefferson has been known to be a tough runner capable of the big moves in the open field with speed and durability, but this hurdle showed off a new side of him.

It’s a side that Lions fans had to like in a big way.

How Jermar Jefferson Figures Into Lions Running Back Room

The Lions will head into the regular season with two obvious locks at running back in D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. Detroit figures to keep multiple running backs on the roster, and it looks as if Jefferson is going to easily be a part of this mix for the team. Whether or not Jefferson works his way into the rotation will depend on how often he is able to turn in big plays like this, but it’s clear that the Lions may have had their eyes opened to his ability during camp and the preseason with plays and moves like this.

Jefferson figures to be third string, but he could work himself into the game if he shows an ability to jump out of the stadium like this. It’s possible he is battling with others for roster inclusion, but this hurdle made a statement about where he could stand on the roster for 2021 as a rookie.

Jefferson’s College Stats and Highlights

Jefferson had some impressive stats running for Oregon State, putting up 2,923 yards and 27 touchdowns in his college career. He also has 299 receiving yards and 2 scores through the air. Those numbers are pretty decent for Jefferson, who could be a productive and solid player given what he did while he was trying to make a name for himself.

Here’s a look at some of his highlights:





Play



Most Underrated RB In The Country || Jermar Jefferson Ultimate Career Highlights ᴴᴰ One of, if not, the most underrated running back in the country. I've been following his career since his Freshman season, and boi, he has the stuff. Reminds me a lot of Josh Jacobs: incredible balance, fantastic vision, high football IQ, but more breakaway speed. Keep an eye out. Remember to Subscribe and follow me… 2020-12-17T03:20:02Z

Obviously, there’s reason to think that Jefferson could be a player that manages to stick on the roster and produce more than many think with these highlights in mind. With his motivation, it’s clear that he wants to put his best foot forward this preseason.

READ NEXT: Jamaal Williams Makes Promise About Lions Ground Game