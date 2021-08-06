Lions Rookie Runner Makes Preseason Promise: ‘I’ll Be Ready’

Players never want to put the cart before the horse in terms of their preparation for a new season, but with a week to go until the preseason kicks off, it’s becoming impossible for some Detroit Lions not to glance ahead a bit.

Rookie running back Jermar Jefferson has been bringing the juice in practice as running backs coach Duce Staley often instructs, and that early work has culminated in him being someone who has stood out early on in terms of the offense. Jefferson is tough, and has been a player that has refused to give an inch in drills, making him an intriguing camp player thus far.

According to Jefferson, while the adjustment to the NFL has been a bit of a learning curve. Jefferson met with the media on Thursday, August 5 in an interview posted to DetroitLions.com and talked about what he believes he has brought to the mix so far with the team.

“I think I bring a lot, I think I have pretty good vision. I feel like I can bait corners, bait linebackers into where I want them to be and then go a different direction. I feel like I’m pretty smart running the ball,” he said to the media.

In college, that was often the case, which led to Jefferson being cited as one of the bigger potential steals of the draft.

Still, the best proving ground that will help display what Jefferson can really do remains live game action, and specifically, the preseason. While Jefferson admitted he continues to focus on the present, he also is very motivated for the near future and the first game action he will get.

“Really looking forward to it. I feel like I am just focusing on now, what I need to work on and things like that. When that time comes, the preseason games, I’ll be ready, just know,” he promised.

Safe to say that Lions fans will be very interested to see what Jefferson will bring to the mix in that first preseason game, which is slated to kick off on Friday, August 13.

Anthony Lynn Looking for More Depth Key for Lions’ Offense

A significant question for the rest of camp and preseason is depth on the offensive side of the ball. That’s true not just at running back, but along the offensive line as well. According to Lynn, while he likes what the Lions have in terms of starters, seeing who comes up behind those players and distinguishes themselves will be just as important.

Speaking with the media on Thursday, August 5, Lynn explained that he will be watching during camp to see who is capable of stepping up and where, even in spite of the fact that he likes the players he has at the position.





Play



Detroit Lions Training Camp Media Availability: Aug. 5, 2021 | Collins Sr., Lynn, St. Brown Watch Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr., offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown meet the media following practice Aug. 5, 2021. Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit… 2021-08-05T14:21:58Z

“I think it’s really good (depth) with (D’Andre) Swift and Jamaal (Williams), I like those two. We need to build some depth behind them. I think (Jermar) Jefferson’s stepping up. But we’ll see. We got a long way to go. We got three preseason games and we’re looking for some other young backs to step up,” Lynn said. “I like the offensive line where we’re at, but we do need to build some depth behind the first five. That’s important.”

While that depth may already be on the roster in terms of the offensive line, the chance could exist for the Lions to add another running back to the stable. Watching and seeing how Jefferson and others react come the preseason will be significant with this quote from Lynn in mind.

Jefferson’s College Stats and Highlights

Jefferson had some impressive stats running for Oregon State, putting up 2,923 yards and 27 touchdowns in his college career. He also has 299 receiving yards and 2 scores through the air. Those numbers are pretty decent for Jefferson, who could be a productive and solid player given what he did while he was trying to make a name for himself.

Here’s a look at some of his highlights:





Play



Most Underrated RB In The Country || Jermar Jefferson Ultimate Career Highlights ᴴᴰ One of, if not, the most underrated running back in the country. I've been following his career since his Freshman season, and boi, he has the stuff. Reminds me a lot of Josh Jacobs: incredible balance, fantastic vision, high football IQ, but more breakaway speed. Keep an eye out. Remember to Subscribe and follow me… 2020-12-17T03:20:02Z

Obviously, there’s reason to think that Jefferson could be a player that manages to stick on the roster and produce more than many think with these highlights in mind. With his motivation, it’s clear that he wants to put his best foot forward this preseason.

