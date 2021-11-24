Jerry Jacobs ‘Getting Better’ and Helping Lions’ Secondary for Future

Jerry Jacobs has been a revelation for the Detroit Lions this season at cornerback, and the rookie undrafted free agent is a great example of how sticking to a plan can help a player land a full-time role in the league.

Not even Jacobs probably figured that he would crack the Detroit roster, but he did. After he managed to do that, Jacobs was soon thrust into a full-time role by virtue of the fact that multiple injuries played out around him. Quickly, he was able to earn the trust of the team and the staff and has continued to do that with some hard work every single day in the facility.

Speaking to the media in an interview posted at DetroitLions.com on Tuesday, November 23, Jacobs talked about his confidence and how it has grown in a major way this season with the more experience he has received. As he said, he feels as if he has improved greatly, and it’s thanks to some of the work he is putting in to hone his craft.

“Each week, I feel like I’m getting better,” Jacobs told the media honestly. “My teammates and coaches are helping me out by just getting me a great game plan, telling me some things I need to work on each week to keep elevating. So I just take their notes and take the coaches notes too to keep elevating so I can be better.”

That rapid development has aided Jacobs in a big way and it’s refreshing to hear he is leaning on his teammates and coaches for help. Being a sponge is critical to sticking it out in the NFL, and Jacobs is putting in all the work to help make himself a stud right now. Hearing he is being so receptive to coaching from players and teammates is a plus as well.

Jacobs’ development, however, isn’t just good for him and his future, but for his team’s as well.

Jacobs’ Development Huge for Lions’ Offseason

So why is Jacobs’ development so important for the Lions? Defensive backfield depth is one of the most significant areas of need on the team for the offseason. The more players the Lions can find that they are comfortable with, the better off they will be for the future. Seeing Jacobs develop now will only help the Lions in that it will take pressure off the team this offseason in feeling like they need to make huge moves to restructure the secondary. Elite players will be welcomed at cornerback, of course, but the Lions already have great depth in the form of Jacobs and others that will only help the team to be stronger in the end.

Detroit’s secondary needed a bit of juice this season, and in Jacobs, they seem to have found the kind of player that can deliver those results. That’s a significant positive for the future.

Jacobs’ Stats & Highlights

To say Jacobs was an underdog for the team was an understatement. When he signed after the NFL draft this past May, few people knew who the defensive back from Arkansas was or figured he would be sticking around for the long haul. In college, Jacobs did have decent stats, with 70 tackles and 4 interceptions to his credit to go with 2 forced fumbles and 10 passes defended. That was between two stops at both Arkansas State and Arkansas.

Coming into the league, it was easy to see why folks were a bit excited about Jacobs given the tape. Here’s a look at what he brings to the mix:





Obviously, there is some scrap to Jacobs, and that already served him well in cracking the Detroit roster. When he’s played, he hasn’t looked overmatched. As he learns more, he’s setting his goals high to become one of the best ever.

Already, his hard work is paying off in a big way, and it’s becoming impossible to miss.

