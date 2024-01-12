Lions Making Telling Move With CB Jerry Jacobs: Report

After losing his starting job in Week 15, cornerback Jerry Jacobs’ future with the Detroit Lions was murky at best. Now, it does appear he won’t receive an opportunity to finish the season.

The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett reported on January 11 that the Lions “informed” Jacobs that they plan to place him on injured reserve before facing the Los Angels Rams in the NFC Wild Card round.

Jacobs was limited in practice on January 10 because of a thigh/knee injury. But then he didn’t practice at all on January 11.

Fellow veteran cornerback Kindle Vildor replaced Jacobs in the starting lineup on December 16. Since then, Jacobs has been primarily serving in a special teams role.