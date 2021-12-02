Stat Shows Why Lions Rookie Cornerback Looks Like Lock Down Option

The Detroit Lions have needed a huge turnaround at cornerback and multiple players to step up in order to survive this season, and thanks to Jerry Jacobs, they are doing more than that.

Jacobs’ play has managed to help the Lions in a big way this season, and while the team is winless, the defense has shown many positive signs for the future. One of those signs has been in the development of their young players accross the roster.

Jacobs continues to impress, and the Lions cornerback has been cited as one of the better youngsters in the league at his position. This season, as Pro Football Focus pointed out, Jacobs has only allowed a single touchdown catch while playing at cornerback.

Jerry Jacobs has allowed only ONE catch for a TD this season! 🔥 #OnePride pic.twitter.com/LX35vzPaIZ — PFF DET Lions (@PFF_Lions) December 2, 2021

That stat proves that Jacobs is looking like a potential lock down cornerback in the making. The Lions have needed a player like Jacobs to develop for a while, so is is huge to see what he is doing on the field so fast for the team.

Even though Jacobs has been good, he remains humble for the team, as his reaction to the stat on Twitter showed. As Jacobs pointed out, he’s got more to do.

The play and the mindset could each push Jacobs to become a star in the league.

Jacobs Not Shy About Personal NFL Desires

After injuries, Jacobs was quite literally thrown into the fire this season, and instead of folding, has reacted well for the team. He’s gone toe-to-toe with some of the best wideouts in football, and has not backed down one bit. Now, Jacobs is calling his shot as it relates to the future.

As Jacobs said on his Twitter account, his goal is to be the best at not just his position, but the best ever. Here’s a look at the tweet:

My goal is to be the best 💫💫not only at my position but I’m working towards being the best ever!!!! — Jerry Jacobs (@_luhjerry) November 9, 2021

Obviously, it’s going to take a lot of hard work for Jacobs to get to that point, but by calling out what he plans to do, it’s clear the cornerback is going to try and manifest the goal in a big way. The rookie deserves credit for stepping up this season, and continues to improve as he puts his mind to his work on the field as stats such as this show.

Jacobs’ Stats & Highlights

To say Jacobs was an underdog for the team was an understatement. When he signed after the NFL draft this past May, few people knew who the defensive back from Arkansas was or figured he would be sticking around for the long haul. In college, Jacobs did have decent stats, with 70 tackles and 4 interceptions to his credit to go with 2 forced fumbles and 10 passes defended. That was between two stops at both Arkansas State and Arkansas.

Coming into the league, it was easy to see why folks were a bit excited about Jacobs given the tape. Here’s a look at what he brings to the mix:





Play



Jerry Jacobs || Sleeper Alert || Official Highlights || "Ribbon In The Sky" A huge thanks to Jerry for working with me on this video! Jerry transferred from Arkansas State to Arkansas, and I know he's going to ball out in the SEC! Follow me on Twitter @GioNFLDraft My Website: thescorecrow.com 2020-05-18T17:00:18Z

Obviously, there is some scrap to Jacobs, and that already served him well in cracking the Detroit roster. When he’s played, he hasn’t looked overmatched. As he learns more, he’s setting his goals high to become one of the best ever which he has confirmed himself.

So far, the stats seem to match Jacobs in terms of his goals, and it will be fun to see where his career leads him.

