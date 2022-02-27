Perfect Potential Complete Lions Jersey Re-Design Shows up on Internet

The Detroit Lions last changed their jerseys prior to the 2017 season, and with that came the iteration of the design that the team has currently. Most agree it has served the team well in the last few years.

Change is always something that folks in football ponder, though. It could come once again soon for the team as it relates to the uniform game. Folks have been thinking about a way to change the uniforms the Lions wear with a nod to the past, present and future and quite possibly the best

Recently, a new design hit Twitter, and it represented a bit of everything that is awesome about jersey designs for the Lions. It gave a nod to the past, present and future. Here’s a look at what Saturn Stylez came up with:

This combo could be a winner for the Lions. Bringing back the look of the 1990s while also sticking with the team’s usual throwback and incorporating a gray design could check all the boxes for the Lions. If there’s one thing this design lacks some could desire, it’s black in the color scheme. Some have wanted that to return.

Regardless, this design seems to hit all the marks for Lions fans, and would be a good one for the team to consider if they ever did make a move.

Lions Could Change Jerseys Soon

The Lions are a team that can go through a jersey change soon as specified by the NFL. The league requires that teams keep the same design for five years. Dating back to 2017, this means the Lions can technically explore uniform changes starting now given they just played out the 2021 season. There’s been no indication that the Lions want to change their designs, but it will be something to watch in the future. Detroit last changed their uniforms from 2009, and let that design go until 2017. Technically, the Lions could have changed around 2013, but elected to let the design stick around until after the 2016 year.

So far, there’s been no indication that the Lions want to make a move, but if they do, the team is coming into the time where something could soon happen. Enough time has elapsed from their last jersey change for this to be the case.

Lions Jersey History

One of Detroit’s most popular looks is a classic that is a throwback nod to their first uniforms from the 1930s. The Lions wore the throwbacks a ton on Thanksgiving and brought the look back within their last re-design after it had departed for some time. Since, they’ve worn it on Thanksgiving and also during “big” home games. As part of the re-design, Detroit also revealed their all gray Color Rush uniform, their traditional blue and silver and a look with white jerseys and silver pants.

The team’s uniform also features the WCF patch on the shoulder, a nod to former long time owner William Clay Ford, who passed away in 2014. Since being unveiled, many have said they consider the new Detroit threads to be amongst the best in the NFL, and the team has gotten credit for their shakeup in font and design.

Detroit has had a few different looks in the past, most notable of which is a black jersey that debuted during Matt Millen’s time with the franchise. Many fans didn’t like the look but the vocal defenders of the look still maintain that Detroit should bring black back into their color scheme. Players might agree.

One look the Lions have never had? Red, which was actually a color the team featured from their days as the Portsmouth Spartans. With the Lions long known as a Honolulu Blue and silver team, a red look could be downright confusing, so don’t expect that one to enter the lexicon soon.

Will the popular looks from the 1990s ever make a return? It should be on the table given how good some of these recent internet mock ups looks.

