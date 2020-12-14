Jim Harbaugh Offers Direct Comments About Lions’ Coaching Job

The Detroit Lions are looking for a new coach and a man with NFL experience resides just down the road in Ann Arbor in the form of Jim Harbaugh.

As a result, many are drawing the parallels between the Lions and the former Super Bowl coach. Just because Harbaugh could be looking toward a return to the league doesn’t mean he has spoken with the Lions ownership at this point in time, however.

This week, Harbaugh was asked if he has ever had a connection with Detroit owner Shiela Ford Hamp. He quickly admitted the answer to that question was no, all but shutting down the potential for any early rumors to develop between the sides.

Jim Harbaugh was asked Monday if he's met or had any general conversations with Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp. "No I have not," he said. pic.twitter.com/E6224J9UhM — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 14, 2020

The Lions are looking for a new coach and could be putting an emphasis on experience early in their search. Does that mean someone like Harbaugh could be included? It’s possible, but Detroit is also searching for a general manager and is looking for more organizational cohesion at this point in time. With that in mind, it’s more likely Harbaugh could go to a place with a more experienced brass if he is indeed looking for an NFL return.

At this point, Harbaugh says he is still committed to Michigan, but how committed is the Michigan brass to him? Those will be the biggest questions for the weeks ahead.

Jim Harbaugh’s Complicated Situation at Michigan

Will Harbaugh be sticking at Michigan for the long haul? Nobody can say that for sure considering what’s happened in recent months. Not only has his team struggled on the field to a 2-5 record, but Harbaugh’s future has been the subject of rumors. Recently, Pro Football Talk reported he could be looking at a return to the league. Many Michigan fans have been frustrated by Harbaugh’s inability to win big games in his tenure, given his 0-5 record against Ohio State and his average 3-3 record against Michigan State. With all this in mind, the sides could be deciding on a mutual parting of the ways sooner rather than later considering Harbaugh’s contract only goes up to 2021.

Even with that in mind, it would be tough for the Wolverines to give up on Harbaugh completely. He played for Bo Schembechler and was viewed as the savior of Michigan football when he exited San Francisco in 2015 for the team’s sideline. Whenever the split happens, it’s guaranteed to be messy in at least some ways considering these facts.

Jim Harbaugh’s NFL Career

It’s clear Harbaugh, 56, has major NFL experience which is nothing to sneeze at and a big reason he might be targeted for another job in the league. While his college record has several flaws, Harbaugh has a gaudy 44-19-1 record in the pros including a 5-3 postseason mark and a Super Bowl appearance. For a team that is on the cusp, a Harbaugh hire could certainly be interesting given these variables. Arguably, Harbaugh kick-started the 49ers’ rebirth when he took the job out of college in 2011.

As a result, many have seen Harbaugh as potentially interested in a return to the pros, but whether or not that becomes the case is still anyone’s guess.

READ NEXT: Lions Set to Interview Former AFC Executive for GM Job