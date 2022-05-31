Lions Nab Former 4th Round Pick Defensive Lineman off Waivers

Always looking to add competition to their roster, the Detroit Lions are rarely quiet a day in the offseason, and that proved itself once again on Tuesday, May 31.

On an ordinary day in between OTA sessions, the Lions scoured the free agency wire and may have found yet another gem. The team was awarded a waiver claim on defensive lineman John Cominsky, formally of the Atlanta Falcons.

The news was first reported by Aaron Wilson, who tweeted about the news breaking during the afternoon on Tuesday.

Lions awarded defensive lineman John Cominsky off waivers from the Falcons, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 31, 2022

“Lions awarded defensive lineman John Cominsky off waivers from the Falcons, per a league source,” Wilson tweeted.

Detroit quickly confirmed it with their own tweet:

#Lions announce roster moves: Assigned DE John Cominsky via waivers (from Atlanta) Released K Aldrick Rosas — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 31, 2022

Cominsky is an interesting addition to a Lions defensive line that has plenty of talented pieces. He will get a chance to come into camp and make a difference for a group that has seen plenty of offseason changes. It might be hard for Cominsky to make the team, but he will get a chance to grind and show he is capable of it.

Cominsky Facing Stacked Defensive Line Group

What kind of group is the veteran joining? The Lions suddenly have amassed one of the deepest defensive lines in football that has major youth. This year, the Lions drafted Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal for the group. They also had drafted Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike the year before. Detroit has productive veteran players like Charles Harris and Romeo Okwara, and young players with plenty of upside scrapping for roles like Julian Okwara, Austin Bryant, John Penisini and company. Those players will be a very tough out in terms of roster inclusion at this point in time.

Cominsky will have to earn a role on the team if he makes it, which means training camp and the offseason as well as preseason will be significant. Cominsky has talent as a former fourth-round pick, and he will get the chance to come where he is wanted to show his chops.

Cominsky’s Career Stats & Highlights

Up until this point, Cominsky hasn’t had a lot of time to make a name for himself in the league. The defensive lineman was a fourth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons out of Charleston in 2019. He was Charleston’s first player drafted since 1943. Cominsky has been on the Atlanta roster since, but hasn’t put up huge numbers. Thus far in the league, Cominsky has collected 41 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 passes defended and 1 fumble recovery. In spite of limited numbers, the tape shows a player that is always near the football and able to be aggressive on the field

Play

John Cominsky Highlights Falcons Defensive end John Cominsky Highlights 2022-04-02T23:44:10Z

In college, Cominsky put up 67 tackles, 2 sacks and 2 forced fumbles during his senior year on the field. He’s shown to be productive rushing the passer, so that is the kind of thing that he could be counted on to do while in the NFL.

Though Atlanta gave up on him, the Lions will now get his chance to unlock his talent and see what he can do on the field.

