Lions Will Reportedly Add Respected Former NFL GM to Front Office

The Detroit Lions have been making major news in recent days and the hits apparently are set to just keep on coming.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Lions will be hiring John Dorsey as a senior personnel executive in the coming week. Dorsey was doing consulting work with the Philadelphia Eagles, but previous to that, served as general manager of the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs.

The #Lions are expected to add former #Chiefs and #Browns GM John Dorsey as a senior personnel executive, per sources. One of the NFL’s best evaluators adds experience to the front office of first-time GM Brad Holmes. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2021

Dorsey’s addition for the Lions is a big one given the experience he has in terms of picking players and crafting rosters. Dorsey also has experience with Green Bay, having started his career there and helping that front office build a solid roster.

The move isn’t yet official, but expects to be made official within the next week according to reports.

Lions Will Add Ray Agnew as Assistant GM

Brad Holmes is getting some major help in the front office. In addition to Dorsey, the Lions are hiring Ray Agnew to be Holmes’ assistant general manager, as Tom Pelissero also noted. Agnew has worked with the Los Angeles Rams alongside Holmes, so he will add an experienced name to the mix to help the team’s structure and Holmes’ decision making as well.

The #Lions are also expected to hire Ray Agnew as assistant GM, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Agnew — the onetime #Patriots first-round pick — worked alongside Brad Holmes with the #Rams, who now have had two minority front-office execs hired to high-ranking jobs this month. https://t.co/O7ZJXKVUN2 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2021

Agnew, a former player for the New England Patriots, has been the Rams’ director of pro personnel from 2017 to 2020, so the assistant general manager title is a major step up for him and his career. Agnew won a Super Bowl with the then St. Louis Rams in 2000 as a player, and also played with the New York Giants. He began his second career after his retirement from the league.

Why John Dorsey Makes Sense For Lions

Detroit could be the perfect landing spot for Dorsey, 60, considering he is a veteran football mind and someone who can evaluate talent quite well. That much has been proven true through the years in the executive’s previous stops.

Dorsey has had a hand in building a trio of Super Bowl champions and has his fingerprints all over two of the most exciting teams 2020 has to offer. He started his career with the Green Bay Packers, where he worked in scouting development for the Super Bowl XXXI champions and served as director of football operations for the roster that won Super Bowl XLV.

From there he was hired as Kansas City’s general manager, where he secured QB Patrick Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce and WR Tyreek Hill via the NFL Draft, all of whom eventually delivered last season’s Super Bowl LIV title after Dorsey was gone. Following his exit there in June 2017, he joined the Browns as general manager, presiding over the decisions to draft QB Baker Mayfield, DB Denzel Ward, RB Nick Chubb and others and trading for key players such as WR Jarvis Landry.

Dorsey’s personality might rub some the wrong way, but he doesn’t have to be everyone’s best friend. All Dorsey has to do is bring in the right players and be allowed to make decisions for the betterment of the franchise. The Lions need plenty of players to turn things around if they’re going to change their trajectory for the better, and Dorsey could deliver those results.

Getting Holmes this big-name help could be a big boost for the franchisee at the perfect time and help aid in Detroit’s rebuild.

