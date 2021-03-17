John Dorsey Makes Colorful Debut Scouting for Lions: [LOOK]

The Detroit Lions made the move to add John Dorsey to their front office a couple of months ago, and the decision’s been a good one so far as the team has gone about navigating this offseason.

Dorsey has added a level of experience and professionalism into the front office, and the veteran talent scout is already on the road helping to scout the next generation of talent for the Motor City. Dorsey was spotted wearing his trademark getup of a grey sweatshirt featuring a team name as well as a tan ball cap sporting the team’s logo.

Here’s a look:

In case you’re wondering, this is the common look for Dorsey through the years dating all the way back to when he got his career started in Green Bay. Dorsey popularized the look and brought it mainstream when he worked in both Kansas City and Cleveland respectively.

Lions fans will be excited and relieved to note that Dorsey has in fact brought the look to his new team as he has taken over as a senior personnel executive in Detroit after agreeing to a deal in late January.

John Dorsey Scouting Prospects

So what was Dorsey doing in Georgia? Scouting prospects for the Lions of course, and the players he was keeping his closest eye on seem to have been a pair of linebackers that the team could be interested in snapping up this offseason in the draft.

Dorsey has been standing right up front for LB drills, watching Azeez Ojulari and Monty Rice. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) March 17, 2021

Azeez Ojulari and Monty Rice are a couple of players who could make a ton of sense for the Lions, so it makes sense for Dorsey to be getting a closer look at them. Ojulari has been mentioned as a possible early-round draft pick, and the Lions need major help at linebacker as well.

It’s good to know Detroit has a man as accomplished as Dorsey on the case.

Why Dorsey Fits Lions Well

Detroit was arguably the perfect landing spot for Dorsey, 60, considering he is a veteran football mind and someone who can evaluate talent quite well. That much has been proven true through the years in the executive’s previous stops.

Dorsey has had a hand in building a trio of Super Bowl champions and has his fingerprints all over two of the most exciting teams 2020 has to offer. He started his career with the Green Bay Packers, where he worked in scouting development for the Super Bowl XXXI champions and served as director of football operations for the roster that won Super Bowl XLV.

From there he was hired as Kansas City’s general manager, where he secured QB Patrick Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce and WR Tyreek Hill via the NFL Draft, all of whom eventually delivered last season’s Super Bowl LIV title after Dorsey was gone. Following his exit there in June 2017, he joined the Browns as general manager, presiding over the decisions to draft QB Baker Mayfield, DB Denzel Ward, RB Nick Chubb and others and trading for key players such as WR Jarvis Landry.

Dorsey’s personality might rub some the wrong way, but he doesn’t have to be everyone’s best friend. All Dorsey has to do is bring in the right players and be allowed to make decisions for the betterment of the franchise. The Lions need plenty of players to turn things around if they’re going to change their trajectory for the better, and Dorsey could deliver those results.

Getting Holmes this big-name help could be a big boost for the franchisee at the perfect time and help aid in Detroit’s rebuild. So far, it sounds as if the Lions feel that to be the case.

