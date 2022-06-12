‘Love You Guys:’ John Penisini Sends Message to Fans After Retirement

The Detroit Lions don’t typically see retirements before the season, but the team has had a pair of young players elect to walk away from the game in a span of a week.

First, the team lost cornerback Jermaine Waller to retirement. The undrafted free agent decided to walk away from the game before going through the offseason program with the team. Days later, the team has lost defensive lineman John Penisini to a retirement.

Penisini revealed the news of his retirement on Saturday, June 11. He posted on his Twitter and Instagram account a note which not only revealed the choice, but explained it.

“I have made the decision to retire from football. I’m definitely going to miss my teammates and the coaching staff but I’m glad I got to experience it. I’m happy and excited for whatever life has for me. For my family, friends, teammates, coaches and all the people who supported my dream along the way I appreciate and love you guys. Go Lions,” Penisini wrote.

Penisini was experienced with the team, and had played two season in Detroit. It’s notable to mention that his first season with the team was under Matt Patricia’s staff, who selected him in the draft. Detroit’s new defense has added plenty to the mix up front the last few years, so Penisini could be getting lost in the shuffle a bit ahead of the 2022 season and may have seen the writing on the wall. Perhaps that’s the reason for the move.

In retiring, Penisnini might be going out on top before the game puts too much wear on his body and before he got traded or released. He can always say he played two seasons in the league for one team and never got fired. The Lions will surely wish him well.

Penisini’s Stats & Highlights

Before joining the Lions, Penisini played for Utah where he was most known as a clogger up front for the Utes. In his career in college, he had 80 total tackles, 5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss. He was a better run stuffer and offers little in terms of a pass rush, but will be a player who will be counted on to stuff the middle for the Lions and add depth at the tackle position. When he came into the league, that’s just what he did. As a rookie, Penisini put up 35 tackles, 1 sack and started 12 games. That number dropped considerably under the team’s new regime, with Penisini collecting only 14 tackles in 2021. Here’s a look at some of his college work:

Play

John Penisini (Utah DL) vs. USC 2019 2019-10-01T19:07:07Z

Penisini brought some of that same grit to the pros, but he has made the choice to walk away very early in his young career.

Lions Defensive Line Depth Without Penisini

This retirement news represents a definite blow to the Lions. Penisini had two years of NFL experience at the very least, and while he may not have been on track to be a roster shoo-in this season, there is no question he could have offered the team some depth. In Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike, the team has a pair of second-year players who will make a big impact. Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal are key picks for 2022. Veterans like Charles Harris, Michael Brockers, John Cominsky and Bruce Hector cold also offer Detroit something. It’s also wise not to forget the resurgent Jashon Cornell up front.

The bottom line? Detroit will be covered without Penisini and it’s more than possible he saw the writing on the wall. Still, fans will wish him well on his next chapter.

