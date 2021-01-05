John Schneider Has Intriguing History With Lions GM Job

The Detroit Lions could look to make a bold move in the coming days to target John Schneider of the Seattle Seahawks for general manager, and if that’s the case, there could be some experience to draw back on.

Schneider worked with the Green Bay Packers before making the leap to general manager of the Seahawks in 2010, and around the same time in 2008, Detroit was considering hiring a new general manager. Schneider, according to Lynn Henning of the Detroit News, was very interested in the job. Detroit, however, never called and simply promoted Martin Mayhew from within.

And I will save @Lynn_Henning the trouble of tweeting about this – he has been on the John Schneider bandwagon for years … https://t.co/ksKXGuw4Nu — John Niyo (@JohnNiyo) January 3, 2021

John, you remember: Was helping cover Lions GM search as Millen exited. John Schneider was then Packers asst. GM. Was in phone touch with him regularly as Lions were sure to call. Uh, nope. He was such a bright light, even then. Good friend @RickGosselin9 had endorsed him. — Lynn G. Henning (@Lynn_Henning) January 3, 2021

As Henning explained, Schneider is a Wisconsin native and understands what the Lions could be. Henning thinks Schneider still understands what the team could be at this point in time as well, which could have led him to “desperately” want the position.

John Schneider even in 2008 was ready for a GM job. Obviously, given his Packers ties, and being a Wisconsin native, he knew what the Lions were and *could* be. He knows it still. — Lynn G. Henning (@Lynn_Henning) January 3, 2021

Whether or not that leads Schneider to consider the Detroit job more or less this time if the Lions call is anyone’s guess, but it does add an interesting subplot to the potential pursuit. If the Lions offer power and money and Schneider wants to jump, he might not have to be convinced very hard to do so if he already had a positive feeling about the Lions franchise in the past.

Chances of John Schneider Joining Lions

If the Lions want to grab Schneider, the team has to get bold and step up to the plate in terms of money and control. Schneider himself might not want to leave Seattle, but if the Lions want him to consider the job, they will have to bring a strong pitch to the mix in order to do so.

According to Lions team president Rod Wood, there is no comment on whether or not the Lions are considering pursuing Schneider to come to the team as general manager.

Rod Wood declines comment on Lions interest in John Schneider as GM — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) January 5, 2021

Wood couldn’t have said much, but if the Lions want to make it happen, it will be more about power as well as dollars and cents. It’s possible Schneider is very happy in Seattle and doesn’t jump, but if the Lions can get his attention, all bets could be off.

John Schneider Career

It’s not hyperbole to say Schneider has been one of the most successful executives in the NFL throughout his career. After rising up the ranks with the Green Bay and Kansas City systems, Schneider ventured out and became the Seahawks general manager in 2010. He’s presided over a successful run in Seattle which has culminated in the Seahawks being perennial contenders and claiming Super Bowl XLVIII as well as making Super Bowl XLIX. Schneider has drafted and developed the Seahawks roster and has been one of the best general managers of the last decade as a result. He could be looking for a change in scenery, and if he is, a new challenge like Detroit could be something that appeals to him at this point in time.

Arguably, Schneider would be the most accomplished person Detroit could hire for the job. Whether or not he wants the job and if the Lions will actually pursue him is anyone’s guess, but there could be some history to rely on for Schneider in Detroit.

