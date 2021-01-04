Analyst: Lions ‘Smart’ to Pursue ‘Game-Changing’ Seahawks Executive

The Detroit Lions made some waves over the NFL weekend when it was revealed that they were potentially interested in hiring John Schneider away from the Seattle Seahawks.

While the move is merely in the rumor stage at this point, several folks have been reacting to the idea of the report, and to most, it makes plenty of sense that the Lions would want to hire one of the most accomplished executives and give him all the power for leading their franchise.

One such person that thinks this move would be genius, and it’s none other than veteran NFL analyst Peter King. Recently, King wrote on the potential for the Lions to hire away Schneider in his Football Morning in America piece, calling it smart, and saying it would be a game-changing move.

He wrote:

“I think the smartest thing I heard this weekend, from Ian Rapoport’s report on NFL Network, was a Detroit plan to pursue John Schneider and give him all personnel power in a rebuilt organization. If that happens—and I believe Schneider is happy in Seattle—it’s a game-changer for Detroit. A total game-changer. No one hits 1.000 in the football personnel business, but Schneider comes closest. Great scouts, and he is one, don’t care about the heat or the criticism. They have opinions and state them, and don’t shy from them.”

Obviously, the Lions could do a lot worse than Schneider, and the hope will have to be that the team manages to find a way to convince him to take the job in the coming weeks. If they do, it will likely be counted as good news for the franchise considering all Schneider can do.

John Schneider’s Reaction to Lions Rumors

Naturally, when he was presented with the rumors after they became public this past weekend, Schneider had very little to say specifically about the potential Detroit opportunity, writing it off as rumors and conjecture and saying he feels good being in Seattle with his family.

John Schneider was asked in his pregame interview on @710ESPNSeattle about the NFL Network report that Detroit will pursue him. Said he and his wife "love it here" and that this time of the year lends itself to lots of "rumors." Finished by saying "That's about that. We're good." — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) January 3, 2021

It might be nothing, but it was a pretty standard answer for someone potentially being pursued for another job. Schneider didn’t say much either way, and seemed to leave things open ended. Obviously, in the coming days, the story will be decided by what actually happens, but if the Lions get aggressive and force Schneider to listen, there’

John Schneider Career

It’s not hyperbole to say Schneider has been one of the most successful executives in the NFL throughout his career. After rising up the ranks with the Green Bay and Kansas City systems, Schneider ventured out and became the Seahawks general manager in 2010. He’s presided over a successful run in Seattle which has culminated in the Seahawks being perennial contenders and claiming Super Bowl XLVIII as well as making Super Bowl XLIX. Schneider has drafted and developed the Seahawks roster and has been one of the best general managers of the last decade as a result. He could be looking for a change in scenery, and if he is, a new challenge like Detroit could be something that appeals to him at this point in time.

Arguably, Schneider would be the most accomplished person Detroit could hire for the job. That’s a fact that folks who analyze the NFL can easily agree on.

READ NEXT: Lions Reportedly ‘Covet’ top Steelers Executive for GM