Jonah Jackson Sends Motivational Message to Lions Fans at Pro Bowl

The Detroit Lions landed their only Pro Bowl player of the 2021-22 season in guard Jonah Jackson, and the youngster was having the time of his life in his first trip to the game.

Jackson, Detroit’s lone representative in the game, was captured afterward by cameras and seemed delighted to have represented the team. He also took time out to show how fired up he was for the future when he gets back to the Motor City.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

As Jackson said, he loves Lions fans and can’t wait to get back to Detroit and see everyone next year. He also wants to get things going.

A #ProBowl shoutout to the Motor City 🗣 pic.twitter.com/Flt2HJ6f0R — Detroit Lions (@Lions) February 7, 2022

“To Detroit, I love you guys, I thank you. Can’t wait to see you guys out there next year. Let’s get this thing going,” Jackson said in the clip.

Jackson cracking the Pro Bowl is just another example of the team getting things on the right track and finishing the season strong. The Lions hope to carry such momentum into the 2022 offseason

Jackson Recaps 2022 Pro Bowl Experience

Safe to say the entire weekend was a special one for Jackson, and he was able to enjoy it as part of his birthday celebration, which was special. After the game, Jackson gave a quick chat with the Lions Twitter account and recapped some of his takeaways from the game.

“Coming out here, representing Detroit, representing my teammates, my organization, my family, I couldn’t ask for anything more. There’s nothing like celebrating your birthday at a Pro Bowl, first time being in Las Vegas, I got my family out here, I got everybody out here. We’re having a great time. Eating good. Doing it all,” Jackson said.

Perhaps the best part of the week for Jackson was getting to play on the same team with a lot of his football heroes growing up.

“Being able to see Russell Wilson, George Kittle, all those guys I grew up watching before I got here. To be in the same huddle as them, I couldn’t ask for anything more. I’m very blessed. Highly favored so I thank God every day,” he said.

Hopefully for Jackson and the Lions, this is the first of many birthday celebrations over Pro Bowl weekend.

2022 NFL Pro Bowl Slammed for Lack of Competition

While Jackson was living it up at the Pro Bowl and clearly having a great time, the game was drawing its fair share of criticism on the internet. Through the years, the game has become more of an exhibition than ever, and in 2022, this seemed to come to a head. There was a lack of tackling, hitting and overall competition that left some folks befuddled and frustrated. Malcolm Hart was one such example, offering a direct comparison between 2022 and 2007’s games:

Dear @nfl,

What happened to the Pro-Bowl? What is this? If you're unable to make the Pro-Bowl more entertaining, then just get rid of it. Nobody wants to see grown men play touch football while playing at 25% of game speed. Look at the energy from 2007. Fix this! pic.twitter.com/yzQ8EpO3xp — Malcolm Hart (@MrHart__) February 6, 2022

Many were so frustrated that they were scrambling for an alternative, such as having the two worst NFL teams compete for a top draft pick instead of playing a Pro Bowl, which is something Doug Rush tweeted about. Such a scenario would have had the Lions competing this year.

Instead of the Pro Bowl, take the two teams with the worst records in the league: the Jaguars and Lions. Let them play one game to determine the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Figure that’d be a much more competitive game over the Pro Bowl. pic.twitter.com/FYAMdmR4Ut — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) February 6, 2022

Even legends such as Deion Sanders took to the internet to share their frustration at what the Pro Bowl has become, given the fact that the players don’t seem to play as hard as they once did.

Lord help me. I’m watching the @nfl Pro Bowl and I remember when we were so proud and appreciative of that accolade. We went to Hawaii to prove we were more than worthy so we competed at practice and in the game. I wanted u to know that PRIME was PRIME ! What Happened & When ? — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) February 6, 2022

“Lord help me. I’m watching the NFL Pro Bowl and I remember when we were so proud and appreciative of that accolade. We went to Hawaii to prove we were more than worthy so we competed at practice and in the game. I wanted (you) to know that PRIME was PRIME! What Happened & When?,” Sanders tweeted.

For players like Jackson, the experience was likely second to none and a huge thrill, so it might not be fair to say all who showed up did not play hard, but it’s clear many feel like the game has lost more than a bit of luster from the past.

Jackson was just thrilled to be there, and is clearly thrilled to get himself back and hit the ground running for the 2022 season.

READ NEXT: Lions Coach Builds up Surprising Wideout for 2022 Role