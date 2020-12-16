Lions Sign Former Stud XFL Quarterback to Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions are dealing with a tough injury situation to Matthew Stafford, and as a result, they are adding a quarterback to the roster just in case.

Wednesday, the Lions revealed they had made a practice squad shakeup. The Lions signed quarterback Jordan Ta’amu and running back Jordan Scarlett, releasing running back Dalyn Dawkins and punter Arryn Siposs. The move gives the Lions an extra quarterback in case something happens to Chase Daniel, and could mean the Lions might be prepared to be without Stafford this week in Tennessee thanks to injury.

The #Lions have signed RB Jordan Scarlett and QB Jordan Ta’amu to the practice squad, and released RB Dalyn Dawkins and P Arryn Siposs from the practice squad. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 16, 2020

Obviously, the headliner in the swap is Ta’amu, the quarterback. The former XFL player from a year ago has bounced around in terms of getting looks, but the Lions will be the first team he joins since signing during the offseason with the Kansas City Chiefs and being released just after training camp broke, landing on the practice squad and then getting signed again before a late October release.

Scarlett spent 2019 with the Carolina Panthers and was released this August and has been looking for work since. Now, both guys will get a chance to provide the Lions some key depth on offense down the stretch.

Jordan Ta’amu Stats

Ta’amu, 23, still has plenty of youth on his side. The former Ole Miss quarterback was signed as an undrafted free agent in Houston after the 2019 draft. He stuck there for camp that year, then was released. Ta’amu then latched on with the XFL last October, and played for the St. Louis BattleHawks. While there, he put up 1,050 passing yards, 5 touchdowns and 2 interceptions as well as 217 yards rushing and 1 touchdown in just five games played. When the XFL folded, he became a free agent again, and went to Kansas City before finally being picked up by Detroit.

In college, Ta’amu was a solid prospect for the Rebels, finishing a brief two year career as a starter with 5,600 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Those were pretty productive numbers in the rough and tumble SEC for the quarterback, so it’s obvious he has some talent.

Jordan Scarlett Stats

Scarlett, 24, was a fifth round pick of Carolina in 2019, but wasn’t given much of a chance by the Panthers the last few seasons. He has only 9 rushing yards to his credit in the NFL, pointing to the fact that he was not given a chance to touch the football or have any type of impact on the offense during his brief stay with the Panthers.

College at Florida was a different story. Scarlett was productive for the Gators, putting up 1,846 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns over a three year career. That production got him on NFL radars enough to be selected reasonably high, so there is talent there for the Lions to perhaps tap into. Like Ta’amu, Scarlett is likely to be merely a depth option for the team the rest of the way and chip in if there is an injury or illness circumstance for Detroit’s backfield in the final weeks.

