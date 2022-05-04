Lions’ ‘Obvious Talent and Character’ Pick Earns Analyst Favorite Title

The Detroit Lions may have surprised many by going with another defensive line pick in the second-round of the 2022 NFL draft, but it’s a move that makes plenty of sense given who they were able to nab.

In defensive lineman Josh Paschal, the Lions have a classy, motivated player who should also figure to help them in a big way on the field as well as in the community. To that end, the pick could be seen as a home run across the board, and that is exactly what one analyst sees when taking a closer look at it following the conclusion of the draft.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter was taking a closer look at the draft and rating his favorite picks round by round. Detroit hit on one of them in the second-round with their selection of Paschal at pick 46. As Reuter explains, Paschal has the ability to bring it on the field in a big way and fit perfectly.

“Now the Lions have an active, strong defender who can play outside or wreak havoc between the tackles on a three-man front or in pass-rush sub-packages,” he wrote in the piece.

Paschal, who managed to get over melanoma, will come to Detroit high on energy and with a clean bill of health. Given his bright personality, the team is getting a potential dynamic duo from their new player in terms of class and talent. That’s a win some see as very obvious for 2022.

Paschal Excited to Get to Work With Lions

As excited as some folks seem to be to see Paschal come into the mix for the team, the defensive lineman seems to be just as fired up about his new opportunity with the Lions. Right after being drafted on April 29, Paschal hopped on Twitter and showed off some major passion for the Lions already. As he said, he simply can’t wait to get going.

LETS GO DETROIT!!!! CAN’T WAIT TO GET TO WORK!!! #onepride https://t.co/mVSj7tUVnZ — Joshua Paschal (@JPaschalx) April 30, 2022

“LETS GO DETROIT!!!! CAN’T WAIT TO GET TO WORK!!!,” Paschal tweeted along with the team’s hashtag of One Pride.

Paschal’s excitement coming to Motown was palpable, and that’s great news for the team moving forward. He’s the kind of player that will bring the excitement on the field and off, and could be a great fit for the team relative to where he was drafted this year in the minds of analysts.

Paschal’s College Stats & Highlights

As awesome as Paschal seems to be off the field, the highlights and stats show some traits that could be even better. While playing for Kentucky, Paschal was not only a team captain but a productive player in the SEC. He put up 137 tackles, 13 sacks, 35 tackles for-loss, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble during his career. Here’s a look at him making some plays while in school:

Play

Josh Paschal 2021 Highlights Josh Paschal 2021 Stats: 12 G, 24 SOLO, 28 AST, 52 TOT, 15.0 TFL, 5.0 SK, 1 FF Turn on 1080p! Like, Comment & Subscribe! Follow me on Twitter – @daniel_hager2 2022-01-02T21:39:31Z

Toughness looks to be a Paschal hallmark, and that will be something that the Lions welcome. They have needed more of that up front on defense for some time, and it looks as if he is poised to bring it in a major way.

READ NEXT: Aidan Hutchinson Surges in Odds for Early Rookie Award