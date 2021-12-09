Josh Reynolds Compares Amon-Ra St. Brown to Rams’ Stud Wideout

Josh Reynolds has played amongst some great receivers in his short time in the NFL, and when he was signed off waivers, most believed he could take steps toward being the best wideout on the team.

Early on, Reynolds has shown signs of doing that. Even still, he realizes he is blessed to be around other solid players in the Detroit Lions’ room, and singled out a few players at the position that have made his life easier.

Speaking with the media on Wednesday, December 8 in an interview posted to DetroitLions.com, Reynolds was asked about assimilating into his new group of wideouts in terms of creating chemistry. As he said, it wasn’t a big deal for him since all of the players made it very easy to do after he signed.

“With these guys it didn’t take long at all with (Amon-Ra) St. Brown and Kalif (Raymond), they are smart dudes and easy to work off of. They let me know any little details that I am missing. They are great dudes. They’re helpful and great players.”

So far it has looked like that, and Reynolds has brought a measure of stability to the group himself. But he sees even bigger things for rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown, a player who has impressed him in a major way already given what he has been able to do on the field and some of the plays he has been able to make.

“If I didn’t know he was a rookie, I would have never guessed he was a rookie. I never actually told him to his face but he’s a little bulldog,” Reynolds told the media. “You get him in everything, You mess around and line him up in the backfield and hand the ball off to him and he’d make a play for you. I love his game and see what he’s going to do in the future.”

As for what he could do in the future, Reynolds has a big prediction and comparison for St. Brown that Lions fans will no doubt appreciate for their offense.

Reynolds: St. Brown Looks Like Robert Woods

As he develops, Reynolds would not be shocked to see St. Brown transition into the next big thing at wide receiver. Specifically, he believes the pass catcher could look like Los Angeles Rams Pro Bowl player Robert Woods. Reynolds said that he has been saying for a while that St. Brown reminds him of Woods, which is an impressive comparison to note, indeed, considering Reynolds and Woods would have played together.

“It’s crazy because I keep telling people this, but he reminds me a lot of Robert Woods because of just how they play and presence they bring to the field. It’s awesome to see,” he said.

Woods has become one of the top wideouts in the NFL in the Rams’ offense, and did so with Jared Goff throwing him the ball. It’s more than possible that St. Brown can do some of those same things in the future for the team. If the Lions did just find the next Woods, that would be a huge development for their offense.

Reynolds Career Stats & Highlights

Knowing good wideout play makes sense for Reynolds. At just 26 years old, he was one of the better young pass catchers on the market for the Lions to sign. After starting his career with Texas A&M in college and putting up 2,788 yards and 30 touchdowns in his career, he was scooped up in the fourth-round of the 2017 NFL draft by Los Angeles. In his NFL career, Reynolds hasn’t made a huge impact, but has put up 1,540 yards and 9 scores in his career. Most of that production came with the Rams, and after signing in Tennessee, Reynolds did not see much playing time or make much of an impact. With just 90 total yards receiving, it mades sense he would want a new chance at generating more offense somewhere else, which is how he landed in Detroit.

Thus far, Reynolds has delivered a solid 139 yards on 7 receptions for 1 touchdown in Detroit. If he can continue his sterling play while being a young mentor for St. Brown, the Lions could cash in huge moving forward with their offense.

