Lions Free Agent Wideout Shares Happiness: ‘I’m in the Right Spot’

The Detroit Lions offense struggled much of 2021, but finally opened up in the second half, and much could have to do with the emergence of wideout Josh Reynolds to the mix.

Reynolds was buried on the Tennessee depth chart, but he came to the Lions and was arguably one of the biggest reasons the team has turned things around on offense. Detroit has used Reynolds to their advantage, and he’s been a big reason that the Lions have been strong down the stretch. Unfortunately, he’s also a free agent.

Speaking to the media on Friday, January 7 in an interview posted to DetroitLions.com, Reynolds was asked about his future and admitted he is in the right place and feels as if he is in good shape with the team he has at the moment in Detroit. As a result, he wants to return.

“I’d love to stick around. Going with Tennessee, it was just unfortunate circumstances with me that happened. At the beginning of the season some injuries held me back. Guys doing their thing and being able to go out and produce. It was a tough situation but just talking with family and agent and stuff and God, I’m in the right spot,” Reynolds told the media. “I’d love to be back with this team. Love the guys, love the coaches, love the front office. It’s definitely where I’d like to be.”

According to Reynolds, coming to Detroit was one of the best things to happen to him in his entire career because it gave him a chance to show off his skills for teams.

“I think it was awesome. I think it was a great chance to portray the skillset that I have. Only God knows where I’m going to be this offseason and what it’s going to look like next year,” Reynolds admitted.

Obviously, he still hopes that future revolves around Detroit in a big way.

Reynolds Offers Pointed Message for Free Agent Players

This past offseason, Reynolds signed with Tennessee, and the situation didn’t work out for all parties involved. Reynolds was bypassed on the depth chart and the Titans found other players to step up and contribute. As a result, the wideout seems to know a thing or two about what money can and cannot buy. One thing that Reynolds seems to understand is that it cannot buy happiness whatsoever. While the Titans may have wanted to pay him a bigger contract, he didn’t get the chance to shine there that he has in Detroit, proving why money isn’t everything in free agency.

Speaking to the media, Reynolds was asked about the advice he would give to a young player in free agency. As he said, it’s about more than just money, it’s about experiences.

“The money will come. It’s all about getting to the best possible fit you can as a player,” Reynolds said. “Because you’re not getting paid if you are not able to pay and contribute to wins or any of that. I’d tell younger guys not to even worry about the money, worry about getting opportunities and capitalizing on those opportunities.”

Clearly, Reynolds might say the best experience for him could come in Detroit with this in mind.

Reynolds Career Stats & Highlights

At just 26 years old, Reynolds is one of the better young pass catchers on the market currently. After starting his career with Texas A&M in college and putting up 2,788 yards and 30 touchdowns in his career, he was scooped up in the fourth-round of the 2017 NFL draft by Los Angeles. In his NFL career, Reynolds hasn’t made a huge impact, but has put up 1,540 yards and 9 scores in his career. Most of that production came with the Rams, and after signing in Tennessee, Reynolds did not see much playing time or make much of an impact. With just 90 total yards receiving, it makes sense he would want a new chance at generating more offense somewhere else, which is what the Titans are giving him via release.

Here’s a look at some highlights from his Rams career:





Play



Josh Reynolds 2020-21 Rams Highlights || HD Josh Reynolds Complete 2020 Highlights Wide Receiver #11 Los Angeles Rams. #NFL #JoshReynolds #Rams 2021-02-17T03:01:35Z

Reynolds has gotten a chance to blossom in Detroit and is helping his new team’s offense in a big way as a result. Whether he returns or not is anyone’s guess, but it would make sense for both sides if it played out that way.

